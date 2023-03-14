Clutch, Dinosaur Jr., and Red Fang Announce 2023 North American Tour

Clutch, Dinosaur Jr., and Red Fang are heading out on a Summer 2023 North American tour together.

Dates kick off July 21st in Washington, D.C., and run through August 5th in Denver.

A Live Nation ticket pre-sale has begun for select dates using the code OPENER, with general ticket sales starting Friday (March 17th) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. You can also look for deals and pick up tickets to sold-out gigs via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

The eclectic trifecta of Clutch, Dinosaur Jr., and Red Fang stands one of the most intriguing tour packages of 2023. The run will follow Clutch’s previously announced spring headlining jaunt (which begins in April), while the newly unveiled dates are the only non-festival shows on the books for Dinosaur Jr. in 2023.

Meanwhile, sludge-metal vets Red Fang will return to the road, following up a strong 2021 campaign and touring cycle in support of their latest album Arrows.

Advertisement

You can see Clutch’s full list of 2023 North American tour below, followed by our recent video interview with frontman Neil Fallon. Get tickets here.

Clutch 2023 North American Tour Dates:

04/11 – Norfolk, VA @ Norva ^

04/13 – Lancaster, PS @ Freedom Hall ^

04/14 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre ^

04/15 – Montreal, QB @ MTELUS BREWTAL Festival ^

04/16 – Niagara Falls, NY @ The Rapids Theatre ^

04/18 – Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall ^

04/19 – Fort Smith, AR @ Temple Live ^

04/21 – Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J. Brady ICON Music Center ^

04/22 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave ^

04/24 – Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre ^

04/25 – Saskatoon, SK @ Coors Event Centre ^

04/26 – Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall ^

04/27 – Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Hall ^

04/29 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom ^

04/30 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory ^

05/01 – Bend, OR @ Midtown Ballroom ^

05/02 – Chico, CA @ Senator Theatre ^

05/04 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom ^

05/05 – Stateline, NV @ Harrah’s Lake Tahoe South Shore Room ^

05/06 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues ^

05/07 – Flagstaff, AZ @ Orpheum Theater ^

05/09 – Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theater ^

05/11 – Omaha, NE @ The Admiral ^

05/12 – Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory at the District ^

05/13 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Munroe ^

05/14 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavillion ^

05/16 – Hartford, CT @ The Webster ^

05/17 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount ^

05/18 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom ^

07/21 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem *

07/22 – Pittsburg, PA @ Stage AE (Outdoors) *

07/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall *

07/25 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel *

07/27 – Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheater *

07/28 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill *

07/29 – Chicago, IL @ Radius *

07/30 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre *

07/31 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium *

08/02 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre *

08/03 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ McGrath Amphitheatre *

08/04 – Wichita, KS @ WAVE (Outdoors) *

08/05 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium *

^ = w/ Amigo the Devil and Nate Bergman

* = w/ Dinosaur Jr. and Red Fang