Coldplay’s Chris Martin Eats Only One Meal Per Day Because of Bruce Springsteen

Talk about a "Hungry Heart"

Coldplay Chris Martin Bruce Springsteen one meal per day no dinner
Coldplay (photo by Philip Cosores) and Bruce Springsteen (photo by Ben Kaye)
March 23, 2023 | 10:43am ET

    Talk about a “Hungry Heart”: Coldplay singer Chris Martin has revealed he now follows Bruce Springsteen’s intermittent fasting plan and only eats one meal per day.

    “I actually don’t have dinner anymore,” the already lanky Martin said on a recent episode of Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend. “I stop eating at [4:00 p.m.] and I learned that from having lunch with Bruce Springsteen.”

    He continued, “I was lucky enough to go over there to lunch the day after we played Philadelphia last year. I was on a really strict diet anyway. But I was like, ‘Bruce looks even more in shape than me,’ and [Springsteen’s wife] Patti said he’s only eating one meal a day. I was like, ‘Well, there we go. That’s my next challenge.'”

    Related Video

    Though Martin wouldn’t spill the beans about the actual meal they shared, O’Brien joked it was a “giant vat of beef chili” and the singer quipped it was a “flank of buffalo with a steroid sauce.”

    Watch the clip from Martin’s interview with O’Brien below.

    Clearly, whatever The Boss is eating is working out for him. At 73 years old, the National Medal of Arts recipient is still playing nearly three-hour shows on his first tour with the E Street Band in six years. Read our review of the Tampa kickoff show, and get your tickets via StubHub — where your order is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.

    Meanwhile, Coldplay — who brought out Springsteen at their Meadowlands show in New Jersey last year — are on their own lengthy “Music of the Spheres World Tour,” which is slated to run through October 1st. Tickets are also available now via StubHub.

