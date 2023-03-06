Consequence is returning to South by Southwest this year as part of the fourth annual Brooklyn Bowl Family Reunion. Taking over the Empire Control Room & Garage on March 17th and March 18th, the event’s full lineup is being revealed today.

Saturday, March 18th will see Consequence present performances from some of our favorite artists and up-and-coming bands, including former CoSign Sunflower Bean, North Carolina rockers The Nude Party, the piano-bashing Low Cut Connie, and rising indie pop artist Barrie. Other performers include Thee Sacred Souls, Ron Gallo, Why Bonnie, Brigitte Calls Me Baby, Arcy Drive, and The Moss.

Relix will bring the Friday, March 17th bill, which features a DJ set from Dead Inside, Devon Gilfillian, Hannibal Buress’ Eshu Tune project, Goodnight Texas, Kaelin Ellis, Monophonics, Oh He Dead, Sir Woman, The War and Treaty, and White Denim. See the full lineup ahead.

In addition to the great music, The Relix Roadie & Artist Lounge will once again set up shop in the Control Room to put a spotlight on the people essential to the music industry like technicians and touring crews. Plus, Consequence will be using the Brooklyn Bowl Family Reunion as the launch point for an exciting new initiative celebrating the best local music venues around the country. Attendees will have an opportunity to nominate their favorite concert spots and walk away with some sweet exclusive swag!

Come check us out on March 18th at Empire Control Room & Garage, located at 606 E. 7th Street. For more info and to RSVP for entrance, head to the Brooklyn Bowl Family Reunion website.

Alongside Consequence, other partners for this SXSW showcase include Dos Hombres mezcal, Ernie Ball, Cloud Water, and Dentity. You can also stop by The Cantina brought to you by Diageo, where there’ll be serving up Captain Morgan, Crown Royal, Ciroc, and Loyal 9 Cocktails.