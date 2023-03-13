Counting Crows Announce Summer Tour with Dashboard Confessional

Counting Crows have mapped out a massive 56-date North American tour with special guests Dashboard Confessional and Frank Turner.

The “Banshee Season Tour” kicks off on June 13th and runs through the end of September, culminating with a finale at Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, Colorado. Check out the complete tour itinerary below.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 17th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation pre-sale occurring one day earlier on Thursday, March 16th (use access code OPENER).

Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program. Stubhub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

“One of the best things about a life in rock and roll is that we spend it traveling the world playing music,” said Counting Crows’ Adam Duritz in a statement announcing the tour. “It’s even better when you can do it with one of your best friends and watch them play every night too. [Dashboard Confessional’s] Chris Carrabba hits the trifecta for me in that he’s one of my best friends in the world, one of my favorite people in the world, and he leads one of my favorite bands of all time, Dashboard Confessional. Sorry for the terrible pun but hands down, this is going to be the best summers ever.”

Counting Crows 2023 Tour Dates:

06/13 – Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse Omaha

06/17 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at Winter River State Park ^&

06/18 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion ^&

06/21 – Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre ^&

06/23 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival

06/24 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill ^&

06/26 – Moon Twp, PA @ UPMC Events Center ^&

06/28 – Niagara Falls, ON @ OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino ^&

06/29 – Northfield, OH @ MGM Northfield Park ^&

07/01 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview ^&

07/02 – Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC ^&

07/05 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center ^&

07/06 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center ^&

07/08 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater ^&

07/09 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts ^&

07/12 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion ^&

07/14 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion ^&

07/15 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion ^&

07/18 – Providence, RI @ Providence Performing Arts Center ^&

07/19 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater ^&

07/21 – Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Event Center ^&

07/22 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Event Center ^&

07/25 – Selbyville, DE @ Freeman Arts Pavilion ^&

07/26 – Doswell, VA @ The Meadow Event Park ^&

07/28 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach ^&

07/29 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater ^&

08/01 – Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre ^&

08/02 – Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium ^&

08/04 – Fort Myers, FL @ Suncoast Credit Union Arena ^&

08/05 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Hard Rock Live ^&

08/08 – St Augustine, FL @ The St. Augustine Amphitheatre ^&

08/09 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre ^&

08/11 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre ^&

08/12 – Albertville, AL @ Sand Mountain Amphitheater ^&

08/14 – Nashville, TN @ Grand Ole Opry ^&

08/18 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre v

08/19 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land ^&

08/22 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre ^&

08/23 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory ^&

08/25 – Norman, OK @ Riverwind Casino ^&

08/26 – Tulsa, OK @ The Cove ^&

08/30 – Highland, CA @ Yaamava’ Theater ^

08/31 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre &

09/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Theater &

09/03 – San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park &

09/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater ^&

09/08 – Lincoln, CA @ The Venue at Thunder Valley ^&

09/10 – Berkeley, CA 2 The Greek Theatre ^&

09/13 – Airway Heights, WA @ BECU Live Outdoor Venue ^&

09/14 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater ^&

09/16 – Seattle, WA @ TBD

09/17 – Seattle, WA @ TBD

09/19 – Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater ^&

09/21 – Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater ^&

09/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre ^&

09/25 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^&

^ = W/ Dashboard Confessional

& = w/ Frank Turner