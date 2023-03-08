Menu
Cradle of Filth’s Dani Filth and DevilDriver’s Dez Fafara Choose Their Top 5 Songs from Each Other’s Band

The veteran metal acts are embarking on a co-headlining US tour

cradle of filth devildriver tour interview
Cradle of Filth (photo by David Brendan Hall) and DevilDriver (photo by Matt Akana)
March 8, 2023 | 11:04am ET

    Cradle of Filth and DevilDriver are set to kick off their “Double Trouble Live” co-headlining US tour on Wednesday night (March 8th) in Tempe, Arizona.

    Although the two bands have differing sounds and aesthetics, their respective frontmen — Dani Filth and Dez Fafara — are longtime friends and colleagues of heavy metal’s upper echelon (Fafara has co-managed Cradle of Filth’s career with his wife Anahstasia). For Dani, the decision to tour together was a no-brainer.

    “Frontman Dez has been a friend for years and a brilliant manager to boot,” stated Dani Filth when the tour was initially announced, “and to head out on the road for what promises to be the first leg of the ‘Double Trouble Live’ world tour with him and the band was an opportunity far too good to pass on.”

    Both bands also released new music in time for the tour. Cradle of Filth unleashed the blistering and technical black metal piece “She Is a Fire,” and yesterday (March 7th), DevilDriver dropped “Through the Depths” — a song which has some blackened-thrash characteristics of its own.

    Speaking of songs, Dani Filth and Fafara have offered up their top five tracks by each other’s band in an exclusive to Heavy Consequence. Not only are they good friends, but avid listeners of one another’s music.

    Pick up tickets to Cradle of Filth and DevilDriver’s co-headlining tour via Ticketmaster or StubHub, and see what Dani and Dez chose as their favorite songs by the other frontman’s band below.

    –Jon Hadusek,
    Senior Staff Writer

