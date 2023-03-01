Cradle of Filth have unveiled a new single titled “She Is a Fire” and announced their first live album in 20 years, Trouble and Their Double Lives, arriving April 28th.

The studio track “She Is a Fire” will be included as a bonus track on the upcoming live record, along with another new song, “Demon Prince Regent.” These tunes were written following the recording of the band’s latest album, 2021’s Existence Is Futile. As Dani Filth describes them, the songs “present a perfect, but not necessarily related, bridge between our Nuclear Blast days and the forthcoming album on Napalm Records.”

A furious six-minute piece, “She Is a Fire” is an unrelenting exercise in technical black metal as riffs unfurl from one another in a torrent of notes. Dani Filth’s whispery howl provides properly unsettling accompaniment.

Advertisement

Related Video

“The song itself is about the epitome of burning passion,” he said in the press release, “the dark inspiration of love and the creature that has ignited it.”

As for the rest of the live album, the remaining 16 tracks were recorded between 2014 and 2019 at various performances around the world during the band’s “Cryptoriana World Tour” and the dates following. The tracks were then produced, mixed, and mastered by Scott Atkins at Grindstone Studios in Suffolk, England, via the original recordings captured by Danny B.

Ahead of the live album, you can catch Cradle of Filth in person when they hit the road for a co-headlining US tour with DevilDriver. Dates run throughout March, and you can pick up tickets here.

Advertisement

Pre-order Trouble and Their Double Lives via Napalm Records. Below you stream “She Is a Fire” below and see the album’s artwork and tracklist.

Trouble and Their Double Lives Artwork:

Trouble and Their Double Lives Tracklist:

01. She Is a Fire (new studio track)

02. Heaven Torn Asunder

03. Blackest Magick in Practice

04. Honey and Sulphur

05. Nymphetamine (Fix)

06. Born in a Burial Gown

07. Desire in Violent Overture

08. Bathory Aria

09. The Death of Love

10. Demon Prince Regent (new studio track)

11. Heartbreak and Seance

12. Right Wing of the Garden Triptych

13. The Promise of Fever

14. Haunted Shores

15. Gilded Cunt

16. Saffron’s Curse

17. Lustmord and Wargasm (The Lick of Carnivorous Winds)

18. You Will Know the Lion by His Claw