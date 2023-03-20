White Lotus Star to Direct Michelle Zauner’s Crying in H Mart Movie

The White Lotus star Will Sharpe will go behind the camera to serve as the director of the movie adaptation of Crying in H Mart, the bestselling memoir by Japanese Breakfast’s Michelle Zauner.

“There were lots of things that resonated with me as somebody who is half-Japanese, half-British, spent my childhood in Tokyo,” the BAFTA-nominated writer and director told People. “Some of the descriptions of being jet-lagged in your family’s kitchen felt very familiar to me.”

Sharpe continued by saying he could relate to Zauner’s experiences of “growing up around Korean food and the cooking of Korean food,” remembering “going to the 7-Elevens and the convenience stores in Tokyo and the dumplings that my mother would make when I was unwell.” He added, “I felt like I could recognize that in the descriptions of the Korean porridge or the kimchi and how important that still is to Michelle and how food can carry certain other things within it about your life.”

Zauner said Sharpe’s “sensitivity as a director and an actor, his ability to find humor and grace within the tragedy of the everyday, and his own personal experience, having grown up between two cultures, make him the perfect director for this film.” She also cited Sharpe’s British dark comedy series Flowers — which he created and directed — as well as the movie The Electrical Life of Louis Wain as examples of his ability “to find humor and grace within the tragedy of the everyday.”

Last March, Zauner shared an update about the feature film, saying she was knee-deep in writing its script. “I actually just finished the first draft of the screenplay,” she revealed. “My producers really like it, so hopefully the revision process won’t be too brutal. And yeah, hopefully that will come out sometime in the next couple years. I’m just playing a lot of festivals and being back on the road, and Crying in H Mart the movie [will arrive] maybe sometime in the next few years.

In Season 2 of The White Lotus, Sharpe played tech entrepreneur Ethan Spiller, the husband of Aubrey Plaza’s Harper Spiller. He’s also appeared in the 2019 BBC drama Giri/Haji as Rodney Yamaguchi and directed the 2021 HBO miniseries Landscapers.

As for Zauner, she will accompany Beck and Phoenix as Japanese Breakfast on select dates of their summer co-headlining tour.