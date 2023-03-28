Curb Your Enthusiasm May End After Season 12

Curb Your Enthusiasm, HBO’s longest-running scripted series, may end after its upcoming 12th season, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Sources told the trade that Larry David’s comedy wrapped filming Season 12 this week, and its final episode felt like the ending to the series as a whole. What’s more, writer-producer Jon Hayman wrote in a since-deleted tweet that he was “shooting the last scene of the last episode of the final season.”

Meanwhile, Curb star Richard Lewis’ own farewell tweet is still online. “There I was a few hours ago in my trailer on location to shoot my last scene of #Curb12,” he tweeted March 25th. “Hard to believe we started in 2000. The cast and crew all knew we were working for a genius. When that rarity happens, no one ever takes a moment for granted. We love you LD.” The upcoming season does not yet have a release date.

Curb Your Enthusiasm premiered in 2000 and stars creator Larry David as a fictionalized, exaggerated version of himself. Its mediation on the everyday absurdity of life — featuring its fair share of celebrity guest stars — has garnered over 40 Emmy nominations, and earned David a unique degree of freedom with HBO: After airing eight almost-consecutive seasons from 2000 to 2011, David took a hiatus from the show that ended in 2017. The creator now has an open-door policy with the premium network, which views every season as the show’s last unless David agrees to do more. Still, The Hollywood Reporter notes that Season 12 ends his current contract with HBO, so he’d have to ink another deal if he wanted the series to continue.

