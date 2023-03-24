Danny Brown and JPEGMAFIA Drop New Album SCARING THE HOES: Stream

Danny Brown and JPEGMAFIA have released their new album, SCARING THE HOES, which finds the duo exuding humor true to their witty fashion. Stream it on Spotify or Apple Music below.

The collaboration between the two rappers is rife with cheeky takes and caricatures about time spent “hanging out with one of my bitches” and spicy lemon pepper wings “extra crispy extra wet,” as Brown jokes on the album’s title track. In addition to hoeish wordplay, the two banter about making music not traditional to the standard form of rap — or at least, sounds that aren’t usually a part of any typical rap formula.

“SCARING THE HOES” isn’t the only song on the record that’s meant to poke fun at the current state of affairs. The opening track “Lean Beef Patty” touches on the rap game by taking shots at Kanye West, with further mentions of Hulk Hogan, Papa John, All Elite Wrestling owner Tony Khan, and disgraced Twitter CEO Elon Musk. All of this is done over a speedy sample of Diddy’s “I Need a Girl (Pt. 2),” making it just as catchy as it is delightfully kitschy.

Brown and JPEGMAFIA first collaborated on “Negro Spiritual,” a track on Brown’s 2019 album uknowwhatimsayin¿. JPEGMAFIA also produced “3 Tearz” off the same record. The two are a match made in lyrical comedy heaven, as you can tell by the album art and tracklist below.

SCARING THE HOES Artwork:

SCARING THE HOES Tracklist:

01. Lean Beef Patty

02. Steppa Pig

03. SCARING THE HOES

04. Garbage Pale Kids

05. Fentanyl Tester

06. Burfict!

07. Shut Yo Bitch Ass Up / Muddy Waters

08. Orange Juice Jones

09. Kingdom Hearts Key (feat. redveil)

10. God Loves You

11. Run the Jewels

12. Jack Harlow Combo Meal

13. HOE (Heaven on Earth)

14. Where Ya Get Ya Coke From?