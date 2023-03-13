Danny Brown and JPEGMAFIA Detail New Album SCARING THE HOES, Share “Lean Beef Patty”: Stream

Danny Brown and JPEGMAFIA have detailed SCARING THE HOES, the collaborative album that the duo have been teasing since last May. It’s out on March 24th, 2023, and includes the newly unveiled opening track, “Lean Beef Patty.”

SCARING THE HOES features a sole guest appearance from rising Maryland rapper redveil. Brown and JPEGMAFIA first teased the album with a collaborative track they previewed on NTS Radio in March 2022. A month later, they debuted the song live during Brown’s set at Smoker’s Club Fest. In mid-January, JPEGMAFIA shared some behind-the-scenes photos of them working on the project, and they announced its title during an episode of The Danny Brown Show a few weeks back.

See the artwork and tracklist for SCARING THE HOES below. You can pre-save the album now.

“Lean Beef Patty” is built around a sped-up sample of Diddy’s early 2000s hit “I Need a Girl (Pt. 2),” and features a roughneck verse from JPEGMAFIA, who disses a certain Twitter CEO (“First off, fuck Elon Musk/ Eight dollars too much, this past expensive”) before referencing Papa John, All Elite Wrestling owner Tony Khan, Hulk Hogan, and Kanye West. Though Brown’s verse is much lighter on name-drops, it still goes just as hard.

Watch the Anthony Sylvester-directed music video for “Lean Beef Patty” below.

SCARING THE HOES comes after JPEGMAFIA featured on “Negro Spiritual” and produced “3 Tearz” off Brown’s last album, 2019’s uknowwhatimsayin¿ JPEGMAFIA’s last full-length was 2021’s LP!

SCARING THE HOES Artwork:

SCARING THE HOES Tracklist:

01. Lean Beef Patty

02. Steppa Pig

03. SCARING THE HOES

04. Garbage Pale Kids

05. Fentanyl Tester

06. Burfict!

07. Shut Yo Bitch Ass Up / Muddy Waters

08. Orange Juice Jones

09. Kingdom Hearts Key (feat. redveil)

10. God Loves You

11. Run the Jewels

12. Jack Harlow Combo Meal

13. HOE (Heaven on Earth)

14. Where Ya Get Ya Coke From?