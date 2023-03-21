Menu
Danny Brown and JPEGMAFIA Are “SCARING THE HOES” on New Single: Stream

Title track from their forthcoming album of the same name

Danny Brown and JPEGMAFIA, photo by Revenant Earth
March 21, 2023 | 10:25am ET

    Danny Brown and JPEGMAFIA are set to release their collaborative album SCARING THE HOES this Friday, March 24th. In anticipation, they’ve shared the title track.

    “SCARING THE HOES” was produced by JPEGMAFIA himself and opens with Brown setting the tone by telling a story about “hanging out with one of my bitches” and demanding an order of spicy lemon pepper wings “extra crispy extra wet.” The experimental production features frenetic handclaps and a swirling sax solo as the duo rap about not making the style of music that’s featured on the album.

    “Boy, fuck that hip hop and that old man flow,” Brown spits. “Where the autotune at? Give a fuck about that trash/ ‘Cause the art is for the scams, catch up old man.” JPEGMAFIA adds, “How the fuck we s’posed to make money off this shit?/ You wanna be a MC?/ What the fuck you think, it’s 1993.”

    The black and white “SCARING THE HOES” music video, directed by Logan Fields, is just as disorienting as the track’s instrumental. Watch the below.

    Brown and JPEGMAFIA announced SCARING THE HOES just over a week ago with the opening track, “Lean Beef Patty.” It features a sole guest appearance from rising Maryland rapper redveil, and you can pre-save the album now.

    JPEGMAFIA contributed to a pair of tracks on Brown’s last album, 2019’s uknowwhatimsayin¿.In addition to featuring on “Negro Spiritual,” he produced “3 Tearz.”

Artists

