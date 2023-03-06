Menu
Dave Grohl to Help Feed Even More Homeless People in Los Angeles

The rocker will return to volunteer with Feed the Streets LA

Dave Grohl, photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images
March 6, 2023 | 4:39pm ET

    As if feeding 500 people at a homeless shelter last week wasn’t enough, Dave Grohl is continuing his favorite side gig. Feed the Streets has announced that the Foo Fighters frontman will volunteer with the Los Angeles non-profit, helping them hit their monthly target of 3,500 meals.

    Grohl is no stranger to philanthropy, but the recent brutal weather in Southern California means that some people without stable housing have had a particularly rough go so far in 2023: “On one of those wet and cold rainy days we received a text from none other than Dave Grohl (code name: Dolce & Gabana) — he said he heard about what we were doing and wanted to help out,” Feed the Streets wrote in a post on Instagram featuring clips of the rocker smoking meats.

    The caption continues: “We threw him into an upcoming activation. He spent 18 hours straight smoking brisket, ribs and pork — with a cooking crew. They stayed up all night and into the sunrise… If that ain’t a hero we don’t know wtf is. Stay tuned, D & G will be back on the blocks to serve Yucca and Skid Row soon!”

    Related Video

    As of right now, Feed the Streets hasn’t shared which dates Grohl will be back on kitchen duties — perhaps to give his volunteering alter ego “D&G” a sliver of privacy —  but if we know anything about him, it’s that he’s a man of his word, so we’re sure we’ll be seeing him fill up some paper plates very soon. See Grohl in Feed the Streets’ post below.

    As for Grohl’s main job, Foo Fighters will go on tour this summer for their first live shows since they held a pair of tributes for their late drummer Taylor Hawkins last September. Tickets are available via Stubhub — where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program.

