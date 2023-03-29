Menu
Dave Lombardo Unleashes New Song “Separation from the Sacred” Ahead of Solo Album: Stream

Rites of Percussion arrives May 5th via Ipecac Recordings

Dave Lombardo
Dave Lombardo, photo by Raymond Ahner
March 29, 2023 | 10:36am ET

    Dave Lombardo has shared “Separation from the Sacred,” the second single from his forthcoming debut solo album Rites of Percussion, arriving May 5th.

    It’s another impressive instrumental track from the legendary drummer. Here he strips down to a minimal tribal beat, mostly foregoing cymbals for the pitter-patter of the skins and intricate rim work with his sticks.

    “Separation from the Sacred” and the rest of Rites of Percussion was recorded entirely with drum percussion sans extraneous instrumentation such as synths or guitars. However, on the two tracks we’ve heard from the LP, Lombardo still manages to carve out some compelling non-drum sounds using a vast arsenal of percussive instruments: a large concert bass drum, a timpani, a grand piano, and a flock of shakers, maracas, Chinese and symphonic gongs, Native American drums, congas, timbales, bongos, batás, wood blocks, djembes, ibos, darbukas, octobans, cajóns, and cymbals.

    “It was one of the greatest experiences I’ve ever had,” Lombardo said of recording the album. “I had my studio, all my drums. Nothing was in storage for once! My home became a place where I could be free and creative. On the one hand, the touring part of my livelihood had been taken away, but on the other, I finally had the time to educate myself on different software and recording techniques. It was a very educational and gratifying experience.”

    Dave Lombardo debut solo album
    The solo album is only one of Lombardo’s many active projects. He recently announced his involvement in a new band, Empire State Bastard, with members of Biffy Clyro, and is set to drum for Mr. Bungle and the Misfits on their upcoming tour dates. Tickets for Mr. Bungle are available here, while Misfits tix can be purchased here.

    Pre-order Rites of Percussion via Amazon and stream “Separation from the Sacred” below.

