Lil Dicky Goes on Tour in Trailer for DAVE Season 3: Watch

The new season premieres April 5th on FXX/Hulu

dave season 3 trailer
Dave (FXX)
March 18, 2023 | 2:01pm ET

    Lil Dicky is hitting the road for his first headlining tour in Season 3 of his FXX comedy DAVE. Watch the newly revealed trailer below.

    “I’m so happy that I get to see America for what it is,” the artist (born Dave Burd) says in the clip. Cut to a mix of Tour Bus 101 (“You shit, you split,” the driver announces), hip-hop parties, and middle Americans — who don’t take to Dicky as much as he’d hoped. In between concerts, the trailer reveals that the rapper is also looking for love on the road, which you can imagine doesn’t go smoothly. There’s also a funny scene spoofing the Jason Derulo Met Gala meme. Check out the clip below.

    The first two episodes of DAVE Season 3 premiere Wednesday, April 5th at 10:00 p.m. ET on FXX. The series also streams on Hulu. In DAVE tradition, the comedy features a ton of musical guest stars, including Usher, Rick Ross, Don Cheadle, Demi Lovato, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Killer Mike, and Travis Barker.

    Consequence caught up with Lil Dicky to discuss DAVE Season 3, and addition to sharing information about his series, the artist teased his own real-life return to rapping. Learn more about the series — and Dicky’s music career — here.

