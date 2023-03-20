Dazy Surprise-Releases New EP OTHERBODY: Stream

Menu
Following their great 2022 debut LP OUTOFBODY

Dazy, photo courtesy of the artist
March 20, 2023 | 5:43pm ET

    Dazy is the punky power-pop project of James Goodson, the Virginia-based musician who’s landed in our Song of the Week Honorable Mentions a couple of times. Only a few months after sharing OUTOFBODY, his great debut album under the Dazy moniker, he’s returning with a surprise EP OTHERBODY, out now via Lame-O.

    Dazy’s music is a hodgepodge of indie rock subgenres, spanning the sweeping hooks of Britpop classics, the whimsy of ’80s jangle pop, and the pleasantly caustic fuzz of ’90s shoegaze. The eight songs on OTHERBODY were recorded during the OUTOFBODY sessions — which took place at Goodson’s home — and were mixed and mastered by Justin Pizzoferrato (Dinosaur Jr, The Pixies, Wild Pink). The new EP is just the latest in Dazy’s ever-growing output since starting the project in 2020, and at just 20 minutes long, it’s one that goes down easy time and time again.

    OTHERBODY EP is available to purchase on Bandcamp. You can also stream it via Apple Music and Spotify below, and keep scrolling to see its artwork and tracklist.

    Related Video

    Dazy is also set to support Snail Mail on a handful of the latter’s North American tour dates this spring; find tickets at Stubhub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program. Stubhub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    OTHERBODY EP Tracklist:
    01. I Know Nothing At All
    02. Every Little Thing
    03. ESTAO
    04. Tucked Inside My Head
    05. Submarine
    06. Peel
    07. Mental Math
    08. Always In Between

