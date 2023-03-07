Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Dead & Company Announce Barton Hall Benefit Concert

Marking the 46th anniversary of the Grateful Dead's fan-favorite performance at the venue

Advertisement
dead & company barton hall
Dead & Company, photo by Debi Del Grande
March 7, 2023 | 10:53am ET

    Dead & Company are gearing up for one final tour of the US (get tickets here). Amid their travels, the band will play a special benefit show at Cornell University’s Barton Hall, set for 46 years to the day since the Grateful Dead’s fan-favorite performance at the venue.

    The Grateful Dead’s May 8th, 1977 performance at the Ithaca, New York venue is widely considered one of the band’s best shows of all time. Now, on May 8th, 2023, the offshoot group Dead & Company will return to Barton Hall, with all proceeds from the show benefitting MusiCares — which offers musicians financial assistance and health and addiction care — and the climate initiative The Cornell 2030 Project. A limited number of seats will be available, with information about ticket sales to come.

    The Barton Hill show is followed by Dead & Company’s farewell tour, set for May 19th through July 16th. The group will also perform at New Orleans Jazz Fest alongside Ed Sheeran, Lizzo, Mumford and Sons, and more.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    See their Instagram post announcing the benefit concert below, and grab tickets to the band’s final headlining shows here.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

the used pierce the veil tour 2023

The Used and Pierce the Veil Announce 2023 North American Co-Headlining Tour

March 7, 2023

mckinley dixon beloved paradise jazz artwork new album single hip hop rap music news

McKinley Dixon Announces New Album Beloved! Paradise! Jazz!?, Shares "Run, Run, Run": Stream

March 7, 2023

bella white balance sheet income expenses tour concerts money salary

Balance Sheet: Bella White Breaks Down Income and Expenses from 17 Concerts

March 7, 2023

devildriver through the depths stream

DevilDriver Announce New Album, Unveil Single "Through the Depths": Stream

March 7, 2023

Protomartyr Formal Growth in the Desert

Protomartyr Announce New Album Formal Growth in the Desert, 2023 Tour Dates

March 7, 2023

Angel Olsen Forever Means

Angel Olsen Announces New EP Forever Means, Shares "Nothing's Free": Stream

March 7, 2023

sza madison square garden concert review setlist

SZA's "SOS Tour" Sets Sail at Madison Square Garden: Review and Setlist

March 7, 2023

manchester orchestra the way

Manchester Orchestra Search for "The Way" on New Single: Stream

March 7, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Dead & Company Announce Barton Hall Benefit Concert

Menu Shop Search Newsletter