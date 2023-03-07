Dead & Company are gearing up for one final tour of the US (get tickets here). Amid their travels, the band will play a special benefit show at Cornell University’s Barton Hall, set for 46 years to the day since the Grateful Dead’s fan-favorite performance at the venue.

The Grateful Dead’s May 8th, 1977 performance at the Ithaca, New York venue is widely considered one of the band’s best shows of all time. Now, on May 8th, 2023, the offshoot group Dead & Company will return to Barton Hall, with all proceeds from the show benefitting MusiCares — which offers musicians financial assistance and health and addiction care — and the climate initiative The Cornell 2030 Project. A limited number of seats will be available, with information about ticket sales to come.

The Barton Hill show is followed by Dead & Company’s farewell tour, set for May 19th through July 16th. The group will also perform at New Orleans Jazz Fest alongside Ed Sheeran, Lizzo, Mumford and Sons, and more.

See their Instagram post announcing the benefit concert below, and grab tickets to the band’s final headlining shows here.