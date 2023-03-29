Rachel Weisz Becomes the Mantle Twins in Trailer for Dead Ringers Series: Watch

Alice Birch has adapted David Cronenberg’s Dead Ringers into a television show, and in the first trailer for the Prime Video series, Rachel Weisz takes over for Jeremy Irons as the conniving Mantle twins. Check out the preview below.

Birch’s Dead Ringers is billed as a modern take on the psychological thriller, and the trailer teases a comedy of sorts in which Elliot and Beverly exist more as quirky sisters with a codependent relationship than sexual predators. Still, it’s easy to see where their psychosis could go too far, especially as the gynecologists attempt to “grow” a baby out of nothing. “Tainted Love” soundtracks the pair’s frightening accord.

In addition to Weisz, Dead Ringers stars Britne Oldford, Poppy Liu, Michael Chernus, Jennifer Ehle, and Emily Meade. Weisz and showrunner Birch — who’s written for hits like Normal People and Succession — executive produce, while Sean Durkin (Martha Marcy May Marlene, The Nest) serves as director and executive producer. Karyn Kusama (Jennifer’s Body, Girlfight), Karena Evans (P-Valley, Snowfall), and Lauren Wolkstein (A Friend of the Family, Y: The Last Man) round out the directing team.

The series’ six-episode first season premieres on Prime Video on April 21st.

Weisz last appeared in Marvel’s Black Widow. Next up, she’ll work on the films Love Child and Seance on a Wet Afternoon. While you await the Dead Ringers reboot, revisit our list of David Cronenberg’s 10 Best Films.