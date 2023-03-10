Snoop Dogg Brings Death Row Catalog Back to Streaming Services

The Death Row catalog is back on streaming services one year after Snoop Dogg pulled the albums with the promise of building a platform of his own.

Led by Snoop’s first two albums, Doggystyle and Tha Doggfather, the groundbreaking Death Row catalog also boasts 2Pac’s All Eyez on Me and The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory, as well as Tha Dogg Pound’s Dogg Food, Lady of Rage’s Necessary Roughness, and Kurupt’s Against the Grain. The classic soundtracks for Murder Was the Case, Above the Rim, and Gridlock’d are also included.

Last month, the label’s other magnum opus, Dr. Dre’s The Chronic, returned to streaming after its rights reverted back to Interscope Records. Meanwhile, the Death Row catalog was brought back after Snoop sold a stake in the label to former Apple Music executive Larry Jackson’s new music company gamma back in December. Snoop’s first move was to bring the catalog exclusively to TikTok last month.

Snoop acquired Death Row in February 2022, and swiftly laid out his plans to make it an “NFT record label,” but it seems like the cryptocurrency crash caused him to change course. You can catch him on his 33-date “High School Reunion Tour” with Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G, and Berner this summer. Tickets are available to purchase via Stubhub — where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program.