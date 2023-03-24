Menu
Depeche Mode Embrace Simplicity and Sadness on New Album Memento Mori: Stream

The group tackle grief on their first album without founding member Andy "Fletch" Fletcher

Depeche Mode 2023
Depeche Mode, photo by Anton Corbijn
March 24, 2023 | 12:00am ET

    Depeche Mode, the post-synth-pop group that made sensual broodiness a part of the mainstream, have returned with a new album titled Memento Mori. You can stream it below.

    Memento Mori, their first album in five years, is also their official return after the loss of founding member Andrew “Fletch” Fletcher in 2022. Their 15th record and much like many others of the last few years, Memento Mori is rooted in the unexpectedly free time the pandemic granted. The loneliness it bred thematically strings the tracks together, along with some more characteristically defining tropes of the group, like the binary between depuration and delight, and delusive devotion. Production by James Ford and Marta Salogni was key in communicating such rich yet glum atmospheres.

    In an interview with Zane Lowe from Apple Music 1, Dave Gahan touched on how minimalism was a part of the group’s approach to the new album. “Some of the greatest songs from people like Bob Marley or John Lennon is the simplicity of them, that’s what really stays with you forever,” he said. “Martin and I were very kind of aware of the fact not to over-clutter everything or overcomplicate things.” On top of that, Memento Mori also serves as a memorial to their fallen third, grieving him through playing the record since his presence was on it. As Gahan puts it, “Everything that we do without Fletch is a first.”

    Related Video

    Going further, Martin Gore reflected on the loss of their biggest fan in Fletch, and how weird it feels to not have him with them anymore. “I honestly believe that he enjoyed being in Depeche Mode more than me or Dave. I mean he was like, larger than life.” For him, being on stage understandably doesn’t feel right without him. “It’s not going to be easy. It’s going to be something that we think about all the time,” he said. “He’s not here anymore. He was always on my left side.”

    Depeche Mode are going on a huge world tour supporting the album and memorializing Fletch, starting on March 23rd. The first leg of the tour goes until August, with a second leg to follow later this year. Grab your tickets now via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.

    Memento Mori Artwork:

    Depeche Mode Memento Mori

    Memento Mori Tracklist:
    01. My Cosmos is Mine
    02. Wagging Tongue
    03. Ghosts Again
    04. Don’t Say You Love Me
    05. My Favourite Stranger
    06. Soul with Me
    07. Caroline’s Monkey
    08. Before We Drown
    09. People are Good
    10. Always You
    11. Never Let Me Go
    12. Speak to Me

Depeche Mode Embrace Simplicity and Sadness on New Album Memento Mori: Stream

