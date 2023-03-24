Depeche Mode Embrace Simplicity and Sadness on New Album Memento Mori: Stream

Depeche Mode, the post-synth-pop group that made sensual broodiness a part of the mainstream, have returned with a new album titled Memento Mori. You can stream it below.

Memento Mori, their first album in five years, is also their official return after the loss of founding member Andrew “Fletch” Fletcher in 2022. Their 15th record and much like many others of the last few years, Memento Mori is rooted in the unexpectedly free time the pandemic granted. The loneliness it bred thematically strings the tracks together, along with some more characteristically defining tropes of the group, like the binary between depuration and delight, and delusive devotion. Production by James Ford and Marta Salogni was key in communicating such rich yet glum atmospheres.

In an interview with Zane Lowe from Apple Music 1, Dave Gahan touched on how minimalism was a part of the group’s approach to the new album. “Some of the greatest songs from people like Bob Marley or John Lennon is the simplicity of them, that’s what really stays with you forever,” he said. “Martin and I were very kind of aware of the fact not to over-clutter everything or overcomplicate things.” On top of that, Memento Mori also serves as a memorial to their fallen third, grieving him through playing the record since his presence was on it. As Gahan puts it, “Everything that we do without Fletch is a first.”

Going further, Martin Gore reflected on the loss of their biggest fan in Fletch, and how weird it feels to not have him with them anymore. “I honestly believe that he enjoyed being in Depeche Mode more than me or Dave. I mean he was like, larger than life.” For him, being on stage understandably doesn’t feel right without him. “It’s not going to be easy. It’s going to be something that we think about all the time,” he said. “He’s not here anymore. He was always on my left side.”

Depeche Mode are going on a huge world tour supporting the album and memorializing Fletch, starting on March 23rd. The first leg of the tour goes until August, with a second leg to follow later this year. Grab your tickets now via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.

Memento Mori Artwork:

Memento Mori Tracklist:

01. My Cosmos is Mine

02. Wagging Tongue

03. Ghosts Again

04. Don’t Say You Love Me

05. My Favourite Stranger

06. Soul with Me

07. Caroline’s Monkey

08. Before We Drown

09. People are Good

10. Always You

11. Never Let Me Go

12. Speak to Me