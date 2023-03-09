Menu
Depeche Mode Go Dystopian On New Single “My Cosmos Is Mine”: Stream

Another track from Memento Mori

depeche mode my cosmos is mine new single synth pop single news listen stream
Depeche Mode in Berlin, photo by Sven Darmer
March 9, 2023 | 2:28pm ET

    Depeche Mode are back with a new single called “My Cosmos Is Mine,” another sample of their upcoming album Memento Mori.

    “My Cosmos Is Mine” begins with some ominous, distant-sounding drums before Dave Gahan’s vocals come in soaked with reverb: “Don’t play with my world/ Don’t mess with my mind/ Don’t question my spacetime/ My cosmos is mine.” Sounds like it could be directed at a single person, but the track quickly becomes more broad as it morphs into a protest anthem. “No final breaths/ No senseless deaths,” Gahan sings near the song’s end, after he begs for “no war” and “no fear.”

    “My Cosmos Is Mine” has a bit more of an industrial influence than Depeche Mode’s typical synth-pop. It’s not exactly the feel-good hit of the summer, but they certainly pull off its foreboding and dystopian aesthetic. Listen to the song below.

    Memento Mori is out March 24th, and Depeche Mode have already teased it with the song “Ghosts Again.” It marks their first album in six years, as well as their first since the death of founding keyboardist Andy Fletcher last June. They’ll commemorate the album’s release with a North American tour this fall. Tickets are available to purchase Stubhub — where your order is 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program.

