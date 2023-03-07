DevilDriver have announced a new album, Dealing with Demons Vol. II, and shared the video for lead single “Through the Depths” ahead of the LP’s May 12th release date.

The album news comes as DevilDriver are set to launch their co-headlining US tour with Cradle of Filth on Wednesday (March 8th) in Tempe, Arizona. The outing runs through March 26th in Albuquerque, New Mexico, with tickets available here.

Hopefully, the new song is a part of DevilDriver’s upcoming setlists. “Through the Depths” is a vicious, black metal-tinged ripper and the first new music from the band since 2020’s Dealing with Demons I — the initial album in the ongoing Dealing with Demons saga. Once again, frontman Dez Fafara’s lyrics are rife with personal reflection and “conversations” between himself and said inner demons.

“‘Through the Depths’ is a conversation between a higher power and humans regarding the power of thinking ideas into existence, but being very careful of being arrogant behind those wants and needs,” comments frontman Dez Fafara in a press release. “Meaning — put it out there and take steps to attain goals and take accountability. This track is the essence of Dealing with Demons Vol. II, and the conversations within the record get way deeper than even this.”

The track is accompanied by a frenetic music video. Notably, it marks the first time both new band members — drummer Davier Pérez and rhythm guitarist Alex Lee — have appeared in a DevilDriver video. Original bassist Jon Miller has also returned to the fold after previously exiting the band in 2011.

Pre-order Dealing with Demons Vol. II via Napalm Records. Stream “Through the Depths” and see the album art and tracklist below.

Dealing with Demons Vol. II Artwork:

Dealing with Demons Vol. II Tracklist:

01. I Have No Pity

02. Mantra

03. Nothing Lasts Forever

04. Summoning

05. Through the Depths

06. Bloodbath

07. It’s a Hard Truth

08. If Blood Is Life

09. This Relationship, Broken