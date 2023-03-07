Menu
DevilDriver Announce New Album, Unveil Single “Through the Depths”: Stream

Dealing with Demons Vol. II arrives May 12th

devildriver through the depths stream
DevilDriver, photo by Jeremy Saffer
March 7, 2023 | 10:14am ET

    DevilDriver have announced a new album, Dealing with Demons Vol. II, and shared the video for lead single “Through the Depths” ahead of the LP’s May 12th release date.

    The album news comes as DevilDriver are set to launch their co-headlining US tour with Cradle of Filth on Wednesday (March 8th) in Tempe, Arizona. The outing runs through March 26th in Albuquerque, New Mexico, with tickets available here.

    Hopefully, the new song is a part of DevilDriver’s upcoming setlists. “Through the Depths” is a vicious, black metal-tinged ripper and the first new music from the band since 2020’s Dealing with Demons I — the initial album in the ongoing Dealing with Demons saga. Once again, frontman Dez Fafara’s lyrics are rife with personal reflection and “conversations” between himself and said inner demons.

    “‘Through the Depths’ is a conversation between a higher power and humans regarding the power of thinking ideas into existence, but being very careful of being arrogant behind those wants and needs,” comments frontman Dez Fafara in a press release. “Meaning — put it out there and take steps to attain goals and take accountability. This track is the essence of Dealing with Demons Vol. II, and the conversations within the record get way deeper than even this.”

    The track is accompanied by a frenetic music video. Notably, it marks the first time both new band members — drummer Davier Pérez and rhythm guitarist Alex Lee — have appeared in a DevilDriver video. Original bassist Jon Miller has also returned to the fold after previously exiting the band in 2011.

    Pre-order Dealing with Demons Vol. II via Napalm Records. Stream “Through the Depths” and see the album art and tracklist below.

    Dealing with Demons Vol. II Artwork:

    devildriver dealing with demons ii

    Dealing with Demons Vol. II Tracklist:
    01. I Have No Pity
    02. Mantra
    03. Nothing Lasts Forever
    04. Summoning
    05. Through the Depths
    06. Bloodbath
    07. It’s a Hard Truth
    08. If Blood Is Life
    09. This Relationship, Broken

