DEVO Documentary in the Works

The first-ever fully authorized film on the pioneering band

Devo documentary
DEVO, photo by J. Merritt/FilmMagic
March 22, 2023 | 9:28am ET

    The first-ever fully authorized DEVO documentary is currently in production.

    Produced by VICE Studios and Library Films in association with Mutato EntertainmentDEVO is directed by Chris Smith (“Sr.”, American MovieFyreTiger King100 Foot Wave).

    BMG (Moonage Daydream, DIO: Dreams Never Die), Freemantle Documentaries (Mrs. Americana), and Warner Music Group (Love, Lizzo, Tom Petty: Somewhere You Feel Free: The Making of Wildflowers) are all producers on the project.

    In telling DEVO’s story, the film will utilize “a mixture of archival footage, interviews from other characters in their orbit, and a range of storytelling techniques.”

    Recently, DEVO’s Gerald Casale discussed the origins of the band’s seminal synth-rock classic, “Whip It,” in an episode of The Story Behind the Song. You can revisit the episode below.

