Dierks Bentley Announces 2023 North American “Gravel & Gold Tour”

In support of his recent album Gravel & Gold

March 3, 2023 | 11:02am ET

    Dierks Bentley is headed back on the road this year. The country star has announced his 2023 “Gravel & Gold Tour,” which takes him all across North America.

    Titled after Bentley’s recent album of the same name, the “Gravel & Gold Tour” kicks off on June 1st at Toronto’s Budweiser stage. The 28-city trek will then makes stops in cities including Detroit, Chicago, Indianapolis, Tampa, Boise, San Diego, and more before concluding on August 28th at the White River Amphitheatre in Auburn, Washington.

    Pre-sales begin next Thursay, March 9th at 10:00 a.m. ET (use the code CHORUS) with general on-sale following that Friday the 10th at 10:00 a.m. local time; get yours over at Ticketmaster. Alternatively, you can purchase tickets via StubHub — where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.

    “I’ve been waiting as patiently as possible for the time when we could tell our fans about this tour and I’m happy the moment has arrived,” Bentley shared in a statement. “With new music, a whole new set and vibe along with incredible musicians and singers to share the stage with.…I can honestly say I think this will be our best tour ever.

    See Dierks Bentley’s 2023 “Gravel & Gold Tour” dates below.

    Dierks Bentley 2023 Tour Dates:
    06/01 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
    06/02 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
    06/03 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
    06/04 – Madison, IL @ NASCAR Cup Series Race
    06/16 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
    06/17 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
    06/22 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of NH Pavilion
    06/24 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
    07/08 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
    07/09 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
    07/13 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place
    07/14 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
    07/15 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
    07/21 – Camdenton, MO @ Ozarks Amphitheater
    07/27 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
    07/28 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
    07/29 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
    08/03 – Corning, CA @ Rolling Hills Casino
    08/04 – Lake Tahoe, NV @ Harveys Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena
    08/10 – Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
    08/11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
    08/12 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
    08/17 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
    08/18 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
    08/19 – Palm Springs, CA @ Acrisure Arena
    08/24 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
    08/25 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
    08/26 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

