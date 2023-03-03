Dierks Bentley Announces 2023 North American “Gravel & Gold Tour”

Dierks Bentley is headed back on the road this year. The country star has announced his 2023 “Gravel & Gold Tour,” which takes him all across North America.

Titled after Bentley’s recent album of the same name, the “Gravel & Gold Tour” kicks off on June 1st at Toronto’s Budweiser stage. The 28-city trek will then makes stops in cities including Detroit, Chicago, Indianapolis, Tampa, Boise, San Diego, and more before concluding on August 28th at the White River Amphitheatre in Auburn, Washington.

Pre-sales begin next Thursay, March 9th at 10:00 a.m. ET (use the code CHORUS) with general on-sale following that Friday the 10th at 10:00 a.m. local time; get yours over at Ticketmaster. Alternatively, you can purchase tickets via StubHub — where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.

“I’ve been waiting as patiently as possible for the time when we could tell our fans about this tour and I’m happy the moment has arrived,” Bentley shared in a statement. “With new music, a whole new set and vibe along with incredible musicians and singers to share the stage with.…I can honestly say I think this will be our best tour ever.

See Dierks Bentley’s 2023 “Gravel & Gold Tour” dates below.

Dierks Bentley 2023 Tour Dates:

06/01 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

06/02 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

06/03 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

06/04 – Madison, IL @ NASCAR Cup Series Race

06/16 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

06/17 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

06/22 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of NH Pavilion

06/24 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

07/08 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

07/09 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

07/13 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

07/14 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

07/15 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

07/21 – Camdenton, MO @ Ozarks Amphitheater

07/27 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

07/28 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

07/29 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

08/03 – Corning, CA @ Rolling Hills Casino

08/04 – Lake Tahoe, NV @ Harveys Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena

08/10 – Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

08/11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

08/12 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

08/17 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

08/18 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

08/19 – Palm Springs, CA @ Acrisure Arena

08/24 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

08/25 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

08/26 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre