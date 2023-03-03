Dierks Bentley Announces 2023 North American “Gravel & Gold Tour”

Dierks Bentley is headed back on the road this year. The country star has announced his 2023 “Gravel & Gold Tour,” which takes him all across North America.
Titled after Bentley’s recent album of the same name, the “Gravel & Gold Tour” kicks off on June 1st at Toronto’s Budweiser stage. The 28-city trek will then makes stops in cities including Detroit, Chicago, Indianapolis, Tampa, Boise, San Diego, and more before concluding on August 28th at the White River Amphitheatre in Auburn, Washington.
Pre-sales begin next Thursay, March 9th at 10:00 a.m. ET (use the code CHORUS) with general on-sale following that Friday the 10th at 10:00 a.m. local time; get yours over at Ticketmaster. Alternatively, you can purchase tickets via StubHub — where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.
“I’ve been waiting as patiently as possible for the time when we could tell our fans about this tour and I’m happy the moment has arrived,” Bentley shared in a statement. “With new music, a whole new set and vibe along with incredible musicians and singers to share the stage with.…I can honestly say I think this will be our best tour ever.
See Dierks Bentley’s 2023 “Gravel & Gold Tour” dates below.
Dierks Bentley 2023 Tour Dates:
06/01 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
06/02 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
06/03 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
06/04 – Madison, IL @ NASCAR Cup Series Race
06/16 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
06/17 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
06/22 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of NH Pavilion
06/24 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
07/08 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
07/09 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
07/13 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place
07/14 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
07/15 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
07/21 – Camdenton, MO @ Ozarks Amphitheater
07/27 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
07/28 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
07/29 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
08/03 – Corning, CA @ Rolling Hills Casino
08/04 – Lake Tahoe, NV @ Harveys Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena
08/10 – Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
08/11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
08/12 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
08/17 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
08/18 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
08/19 – Palm Springs, CA @ Acrisure Arena
08/24 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
08/25 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
08/26 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre