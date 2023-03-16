Dieth, the new death metal band featuring ex-Megadeth bassist David Ellefson, have announced their debut album, To Hell and Back. The title track is available now ahead of the June 2nd release date.

Ellefson formed Dieth with ex-Entombed A.D. guitarist/vocalist Guilherme Miranda and drummer Michał Łysejko (ex-Decapitated) last year, and the unit’s death/thrash pedigree shines through on “To Hell and Back.” Miranda and Łysejko bring the extreme tendencies of their former bands — over-the-top guttaral vocals and technical rhythms, respectively — while Ellefson anchors the low-end as he so often did in Megadeth.

“‘To Hell and Back’ is the song that best describes our individual and collective journeys as professional musicians,” commented Miranda in a press statement. “For an album to connect with the listener, it has to have deep meaning, and this wraps up this whole moment for us. We’ve been to Hell — and we’re Back!”

That said, the album’s title could be a reference to the debacle that led to Ellefson’s removal from Megadeth. Other track titles (“Wicked Disdain,” “Severance”) and the very Mustaine-esque syntax of the song “Don’t Get Mad … Get Even!” also have a personal bite to them, in terms of Ellefson’s current situation and decision to form multiple bands in the wake of his ousting.

To Hell and Back was produced by Dieth with mixing and mastering by Tomasz Zed Zalewski at Zed Studios in Chechło, Poland. Of note, the band’s previous single “In the Hall of the Hanging Serpents” is included on the LP, and the track “Walk with Me Forever” promises Ellefson’s first-ever lead vocal performance.

You can pre-order To Hell and Back via Napalm Records. Stream the title track and see the album art and tracklist below.

To Hell and Back Tracklist:

01. To Hell And Back

02. Don’t Get Mad … Get Even!

03. Wicked Disdain

04. Free Us All

05. Heavy Is the Crown

06. Walk with Me Forever

07. Dead Inside

08. The Mark of Cain

09. In The Hall of the Hanging Serpents

10. Severance