Dilly Dally Announce Breakup, Share “Colour of Joy” and “Morning Light”: Stream

Dilly Dally are breaking up. The Toronto four-piece made the announcement Thursday morning via Instagram. “It’s time for us to move forward and continue our journeys separately,” the post read.

Alongside the announcement, the band dropped their final pair of new singles — “Colour of Joy” and “Morning Light” — which were “recorded close to home in Toronto” and “came about naturally over the last year or so.” Stream the tracks below.

What’s more, Dilly Dally unveiled plans for a farewell show (aptly dubbed “The Final Show”), which will be hosted at Lee’s Place in Toronto on May 27th and feature Bad Waitress and Breeze as supporting acts. Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, March 3rd at 10:00 a.m. ET here.

Dilly Dally first hit the scene in the early 2010s, popping up on many indie and punk fans’ radars with their single “Candy Mountain.” From there, the band’s blistering guitar tones and vocalist Katie Monks’ dynamic voice won them a following, and paved the way for two studio albums: 2015’s Sore and 2018’s Heaven.

Writing about Sore when it first came out, Consequence contributor Sasha Geffen described Monks’ voice as “a scuffed-up howl descended most directly from Courtney Love but also from Layne Staley, Frank Black, Kurt Cobain — all those singers who heard the harshest grain of their voice not as a flaw but as a weapon. Monks has one hell of a snarl, and hearing her rattle it like so many rusty chains draws Dilly Dally’s debut out of the endless background noise of ‘90s revivalists and into a space where it can thrash around and feel alive.”

What’s next for the members of Dilly Dally is uncertain, but the band did make a point to thank everyone who’s supported them over the years. “Thank you to anyone who’s ever come to see us perform, the artists who’ve inspired us, and everyone in the extended DD family,” the post read. “We could not have accomplished what we did without each of you, and will be forever grateful.”