Dinner Party — the jazz/hip-hop supergroup comprised of Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, Kamasi Washington, and 9th Wonder — have shared “Insane,” a new song recorded with Ant Clemons. Listen to the single below.

“Insane” boosts a sampled drum loop from Mtume’s “Juicy Fruit” with fuzzed out bass, layering Glasper’s famous piano and Clemons’ vocals on top of the 1983 track’s syncopated rhythms. The result is what Dinner Party does best, blending the soul of R&B with hip-hop production.

Dinner Party formed back in 2020, when the group released a self-titled album that they quickly refreshed with Dessert, a new version of the LP that featured Snoop Dogg, Herbie Hancock, Alex Isley, and more. One such song, “Freeze Tag,” was one of the best releases of the year.

This Friday, March 9th, Dinner Party will perform at Terminal 5 in New York City. Then, in April, the group will head to the desert, where they’ll join Frank Ocean, BLACKPINK, Bad Bunny, and more in playing Coachella. Tickets to all of their upcoming shows are on sale via Stubhub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program.