Drake Announces First North American Tour in Five Years

Featuring special guest 21 Savage

Drake to embark on "It's All A Blur" tour
Photo courtesy of Live Nation
March 13, 2023 | 8:55am ET

    Drake will hit the road this summer for his first North American tour in five years.

    The “It’s All A Blur Tour” is comprised of 29 arena shows taking place between June 16th and September 5th, including multiple nights each in Atlanta, Chicago Boston, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Inglewood, and Los Angeles. 21 Savage, who recently teamed up with Drake on the collaborative album Her Loss, will serve as support for the entirety of the tour.

    A Live Nation pre-sale (using access code OPENER) is set for Thursday, March 16th, ahead of a general on-sale on Friday, March 17th via Ticketmaster.

    Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program. Stubhub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    Drake 2023 Tour Dates:

    06/16 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center ^
    06/19 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena ^
    06/21 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center ^
    06/24 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center ^
    06/28 – Miami, FL @ Miami-Dade Arena ^
    07/01 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena ^
    07/02 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena ^
    07/05 – Chicago, IL @ United Center ^
    07/06 – Chicago, IL @ United Center ^
    07/08 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena ^
    07/11 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden ^
    07/12 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden ^
    07/14 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre ^
    07/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center ^
    07/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center ^
    07/25 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^
    07/26 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^
    07/28 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena ^
    07/31 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center ^
    08/12 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum ^
    08/13 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum ^
    08/18 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center ^
    08/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena ^
    08/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena ^
    08/25 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena ^
    08/28 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena ^
    09/01 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena ^
    09/05 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena ^

    ^ = w/ 21 Savage

