Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Drake Misses Lollapalooza Brasil Performance After Being Spotted at Strip Club

Drizzy attended 50 Center's birthday party in Miami on Saturday night

Advertisement
Drake Misses Lollapalooza Brasil Performance After Being Spotted at Strip Club
Drake, photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images
March 26, 2023 | 11:00pm ET

    Drake has come under fire for canceling his headlining performance at Lollapalooza Brasil, just hours after he was spotting partying at a Miami strip club.

    The Toronto rapper was due to close out the Saõ Paolo festival on Sunday night. In a statement announcing the cancelation of his set, festival promoters blamed “unforeseen circumstances” involving members of his sound and production team. “Drake was excited to perform for his fans in Brasil. Unfortunately, this is beyond his control,” the statement added.

    However, just hours before he was due in Brasil, Drake was spotted at a Miami strip club where he was celebrating 50 Cent’s birthday party. Social media footage showed Drake partying into the early morning hours of Sunday morning.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Skrillex served as a last-minute replacement headliner for Drake at Lollapalooza Brasil.

    This summer, Drake is set to embark on the “It’s All A Blur” tour with 21 Savage.

     

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Peter Murphy of Bauhaus

Peter Murphy Pushes Back David Bowie Tribute Tour Due to Medical Procedure

March 26, 2023

Adele Extends Las Vegas Residency

Adele Extends "Weekends with Adele" Las Vegas Residency

March 26, 2023

Robert and Toyah Centerfold

Robert Fripp and Toyah Nearly Bare All with Cover of J. Geils Band's "Centerfold": Watch

March 26, 2023

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour

Every Surprise Song Played by Taylor Swift on "The Eras Tour"

March 26, 2023

Fall Out Boy circa 2023

Fall Out Boy Compare Being a Rock Band in 2023 to The Last of Us

March 25, 2023

parannoul after the night

파란노을 (Parannoul) Drops Live Album After the Night: Stream

March 25, 2023

Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey

Taylor Swift: Lana Del Rey Is "the Best That We Have"

March 25, 2023

Kanye West Says He's No Longer An Anti-Semite After Watching Jonah Hill in 21 Jump Street

Kanye West Says He's No Longer An Anti-Semite After Watching Jonah Hill in 21 Jump Street

March 25, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Drake Misses Lollapalooza Brasil Performance After Being Spotted at Strip Club

Menu Shop Search Newsletter