Drake Misses Lollapalooza Brasil Performance After Being Spotted at Strip Club

Drake has come under fire for canceling his headlining performance at Lollapalooza Brasil, just hours after he was spotting partying at a Miami strip club.

The Toronto rapper was due to close out the Saõ Paolo festival on Sunday night. In a statement announcing the cancelation of his set, festival promoters blamed “unforeseen circumstances” involving members of his sound and production team. “Drake was excited to perform for his fans in Brasil. Unfortunately, this is beyond his control,” the statement added.

However, just hours before he was due in Brasil, Drake was spotted at a Miami strip club where he was celebrating 50 Cent’s birthday party. Social media footage showed Drake partying into the early morning hours of Sunday morning.

Skrillex served as a last-minute replacement headliner for Drake at Lollapalooza Brasil.

This summer, Drake is set to embark on the “It’s All A Blur” tour with 21 Savage.