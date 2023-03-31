Dropkick Murphys team up with Violent Femmes to fight the Ku Klux Klan on the new collaborative track “Gotta Get to Peekskill.” It’s the latest single from Dropkick’s upcoming album, Okemah Rising.

As previously reported, Okemah Rising (due May 12th) is the second Dropkick album to interpret the words of late folk legend Woody Guthrie, following last year’s This Machine Still Kills Fascists.

The song features the distinctive voices of Violent Femmes frontman Gordon Gano and Dropkick Murphys singer Ken Casey, as they trade verses on the track, singing Guthrie’s lyrics about confronting the Ku Klux Klan.

“We had the privilege of collaborating with the Violent Femmes on this feisty track,” said Casey in a press release. “Acoustic Dropkicks sounds a lot like the Violent Femmes in my opinion, so the collaboration is musically and symbolically fitting. And singing a song about fighting the Ku Klux Klan is always extra fun.”

Gano added, “Long live Paul Robeson! Long live Woody Guthrie! It’s an honor to be singing and playing on this song.”

And Violent Femmes bassist Brian Ritchie commented, “We have always loved the Dropkicks’ aggressive approach to roots material. They don’t need any help, but it was a pleasure to contribute flamboyant acoustic bass guitar. I was moved by the vocal interplay between Gordon and Ken. Mysteriously, the end result sounds suspiciously like Dropkicks meets Femmes. Which is a good thing!”

Dropkick recently completed their St. Patrick’s Day tour, but will be back on the road for a run of North American festivals, including Punk Rock Bowling, in May and June, as well as a series of European dates in July and August. Pick up tickets to their upcoming shows here.

Violent Femmes, meanwhile, will embark on a US tour celebrating the 40th anniversary of their iconic self-titled debut album. The run launches in early May, with tickets available here.

Take a listen to Dropkick Murphys and Violent Femmes on the song “Gotta Get to Peekskill” below, followed by our 2021 video interview with Ken Casey. A music video for “Gotta Get to Peekskill” will premiere on April 6th.