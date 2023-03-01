Dropkick Murphys have announced a second album of songs featuring lyrics by folk legend Woody Guthrie. The new LP, titled Okemah Rising, arrives May 12th and is preceded by the single “I Know How It Feels.”

Okemah Rising follows 2022’s This Machine Still Kills Fascists, which also is comprised of acoustic songs written around Guthrie’s previously-unpublished lyrics. Among the guests on the upcoming release are Violent Femmes, Jesse Ahern, and Jaime Wyatt.

“Every night, when the audience is singing along with Woody’s words, his steadfast defense of the working class, and his fight against social injustice and the abuse of political power comes across loud and clear,” said Dropkick Murphys singer Ken Casey in a press release. “So as long as Dropkick Murphys are involved, Woody’s message will always be heard.”

Advertisement

Related Video

Dropkick Murphys embarked on a 2022 acoustic tour in support of This Machine Still Kills Fascists, but they’re going full electric on their previously announced “St. Patrick’s Day 2023 Tour,” which kicks off Wednesday night (March 1st) in Charlotte, North Carolina. Tickets for the outing, which concludes with four shows in Boston during St. Patrick’s Day week, are available here.

Check out the video for “I Know How It Feels” below, followed by the artwork and tracklist for Okemah Rising. Pre-order the album via Amazon or the band’s webstore.

Okemah Rising Artwork:

Okemah Rising Tracklist:

“My Eyes Are Gonna Shine”

“Gotta Get To Peekskill” (featuring Violent Femmes)

“Watchin The World Go By”

“I Know How It Feels”

“Rippin Up The Boundary Line” (featuring Jesse Ahern)

“Hear The Curfew Blowin”

“Bring It Home” (featuring Jaime Wyatt)

“When I Was A Little Boy”

“Run Hitler Run”

“I’m Shipping Up To Boston – Tulsa Version”