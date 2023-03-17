Drowning Pool Reunite with Singer Ryan McCombs

Drowning Pool have forged ahead with a few different singers since the passing of original frontman Dave Williams in 2002. Now, it appears the hard-rock veterans are in for another lineup change, as former vocalist Ryan McCombs is back in the band.

McCombs, also known for his work with SOiL, served as lead singer of Drowning Pool for two studio albums. Now, he’s replacing Jasen Moreno, who fronted the group after McCombs left in 2012.

According to Metal Edge, McCombs will perform his first shows back in the fold Friday (March 17) at Club L.A. in Destin, Florida, and Saturday (March 18) at the Throwdown at the Campground Festival in Fruitland Park, Florida. Tickets are available here.

The singer will also keep fronting SOiL and perform with both bands in the future. McCombs served as SOiL’s vocalist from 1997 to 2004 and returned to the metal band in 2011 after exiting Drowning Pool.

Speaking with Metal Edge, McCombs commented, “When I stepped away from music back in 2004, I only got back into the mix because it was with [Drowning Pool members] C.J., Stephen and Mike, and because it was also a way for me to be a small part of keeping their music with Dave alive. Just being back in the same room together after so many years, gearing up for these shows, was a quick reminder as to why I considered them to be my best friends in the business back in the day. As everyone living life can attest to, sometimes our days can get messy – but in the words of one Dave Williams, ‘Everything happens for reasons, I just don’t know…’ Some of the greatest moments in my career came about as a member of DP and I’m really thankful for the opportunity to perform with them once again.”

Drummer Mike Luce said, “I’m very happy that SOiL and Drowning Pool are in a spot now where we not only co-exist, but are close enough as friends to move forward together. We support and respect each other enough for us to make sure they can keep doing what they do, and for them to allow us to revisit a bunch of these cool tunes we played a decade-plus ago, with the singer who we viewed as the archetype after Dave passed. We can’t wait to get onstage together again and see where this leads.”

“It’s exciting as hell having Ryan McCombs rocking out with us again,” added guitarist C.J. Pierce. “It’s been 13 years since the last time we were in a rehearsal room together, and from the second we hit that first note it was like we never skipped a beat. I’ve never felt such a connection as musicians, true friends and family as I do with Mike, Stevie and Ryan. I can’t wait to share the stage together again.”

“Never say never,” said bassist Stevie Benton. “It’s hard to believe it’s been over 10 years since we shared a stage with Ryan. I think, deep down, we always knew this reunion would happen.”

SOiL also issued a collective statement online, saying, “Ryan has extensive history with both SOiL and Drowning Pool, so when the opportunity arose for him to move forward as the singer of both bands, we knew we could make it work together. Both bands aren’t kids anymore, and we’ve all grown as people, mended past hard feelings, and are approaching the 25-year marks. Ryan wants to work. He wants to tour and play as much as possible, and this allows him to do that. As Dave Williams said just days before his passing, ‘Anywhere there is electricity for DP and Soil to play together, let’s do it.'”

Regarding Moreno, the band said, “We appreciate everyone asking about Jasen. We can’t speak for him but we believe he was just ready to move on to other things in life. Maybe he will make a statement. Maybe he won’t. Regardless, we wish him the best.”

Watch footage of Drowning Pool performing their signature song “Bodies” with McCombs on vocals below.