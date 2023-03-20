Duran Duran are working with former guitarist Andy Taylor on a new album.

Speaking to The Mirror, bassist John Taylor revealed that Duran Duran were inspired to work on a new album with Andy Taylor after revealing his ongoing battle with stage four metastatic prostate cancer. Duran Duran shared the news of Andy Taylor’s diagnosis during their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last November, which Taylor was unable to attend himself.

“We’re working on an album right now that is going to be coming out at the end of the year and [Andy Taylor] is playing guitar,” John Taylor explained. “There’s a lot of cover songs on the album, songs meaningful to us when we were kids. So having him be a part of that project is great.”

Duran Duran frontman Simon LeBon will travel to Andy Taylor’s studio in Ibiza to record with his former bandmate, John Taylor noted. The rest of the album will be recorded in Los Angeles and London.

Duran Duran themselves confirmed the news in an Instagram post on Monday, writing that they are “thrilled to confirm a special project is in the works, set for release later this year on BMG.”

“The new recordings will feature extended Duran Duran family and friends, including our former bandmate Andy Taylor who will join us on guitar on a few tracks.”

Andy Taylor last contributed to a Duran Duran in 2004 with Astronaut.

This summer, Duran Duran will be touring with Nile Rodgers & Chic. Tickets are currently on sale here.