Win a Copy of Echo, A New Compilation of Remarkable Show Flyers and Art From Higher Ground

Newly available limited prints are also available for the first time

echo book giveaway
March 20, 2023 | 5:14pm ET

    What’s a concert without a really kick-ass show poster? The visual side of live music, particularly promotional flyers, has been a staple since the onset of pop music performances, with different waves of styles weaving in and out of different scenes and eras. It’s an under-appreciated but undeniably crucial component of the magic of live music, and it’s worth celebrating with a hardback edition of the book Echo: A Survey at 25 Years of Sounds, Art and Ink on Paper.

    Echo: A Survey at 25 Years of Sounds, Art and Ink on Paper is a massive collection of art prints from Higher Ground in conjunction with acclaimed design firm Solidarity of Unbridled Labour (formally JDK Design) and the non-profit printmaking studio Isra Print Collective. Featuring over 280 pages of unmatched poster designs, stories, and more, the book’s assembly is as artful as its contents, showcasing the incredibly creativity of Higher Ground’s first 25 years.

    We’re giving away two copies of Echo: A Survey at 25 Years of Sounds, Art and Ink on Paper in celebration of the remarkable artwork it encases. Simply sign up f0r the Consequence Newsletter via the contest portal below and you’ll be entered into the drawing, granting you the chance to snag one of the books up for grabs. Of course, if you’re anxious to get your hands on a copy, you can pick up one right away here, where you’ll also be able to check out some of the prints from past shows like Lucy Dacus, St. Vincent, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Kings of Leon, and more.

    If you cannot see the widget below please click here to enter.

