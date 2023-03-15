Menu
Ed Begley Jr. Took Public Transportation to the Oscars

The actor and longtime environmentalist road the bus and subway to the Academy Awards

Ed Begley Jr., photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
March 15, 2023 | 6:00pm ET

    Ed Begley Jr. has appeared in hundreds of films and television shows, but when it comes to the Oscars, the Hollywood royal doesn’t pull up in a limo — he uses public transportation.

    Begley has been an environmentalist since the ’70s, and he’s avoided driving to the Oscars for several years. This year, the actor was joined by his daughter Hayden, who documented the duo’s journey across Los Angeles to the Academy Awards in a TikTok. The clip shows 73-year-old Begley taking the bus to the subway station, then emerging from the train and walking the rest of the way to the Dolby Theatre. The event marked the final day in Hayden Begley’s seven-day pledge to only use public transportation in the city of Los Angeles.

    Begley has spent decades working to reduce his carbon footprint. In addition to practicing veganism and using solar panels to power his house, the actor has been a longtime supporter of electric vehicles and has attended several Academy Awards ceremonies via alternative transportation. In 2015, he rode his bicycle to the event, biking through the rain in his tuxedo. Five years later, he drove an electric vehicle to the awards show. Check out his past Oscars rides below.

    Catch up on our 2023 Oscars coverage, read our ranking of every Best Picture, and learn how A24 grew from a humble indie film studio to the home of numerous critical (and awards show) darlings.

    @haydenbegley Replying to @puffvick we took the subway back too but out phones died #oscars #oscars2023 #fy #fyp #fyp? #fypage #foryoupage #publictransport #publictransportation ? Chopin Nocturne No. 2 Piano Mono - moshimo sound design

