Elvis Costello & The Imposters Announce Summer 2023 Tour Dates

Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets will open each of the dates

Elvis Costello, photo by Mark Seliger
March 28, 2023 | 10:00am ET

    Elvis Costello & The Imposters have announced “We’re All Going on a Summer Holiday,” a new 2023 North American tour taking place this June and July.

    Beginning June 7th in Vancouver and wrapping up July 14th in Philadelphia, Costello’s show features regular Imposters Steve Nieve, Pete Thomas, Davey Faragher, as well as blues guitarist Charlie Sexton. Nick Lowe, Costello’s longtime collaborator, opens each of the 23 tour dates with his band Los Straitjackets. The tour comes after upcoming Costello dates in Australia and Iceland, and is followed by September shows across Europe. Check out the artist’s full 2023 itinerary below.

    Tickets to “We’re All Going on a Summer Holiday” go on sale Friday, March 31st at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation pre-sale occurring one day earlier on Thursday, March 30th (use access code OPENER).

    Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    Costello’s last album, The Boy Named If, came out last year, and he’s been touring on-and-off ever since. Revisit our recap of his recent Port Chester, New York show here.

    Elvis Costello & The Imposters 2023 Tour Dates:
    04/06 — Byron Bay, AU @ Byron Bay Bluesfest
    04/09 — Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House Concert Hall
    04/10 — Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House Concert Hall
    04/11 — Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House Concert Hall
    04/13 — Melbourne, AU @ Palais Theatre
    05/28 — Reykjavík, IS @ City of Fire – Harpa
    06/07 — Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre ^
    06/09 — Woodinville, WA @ Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery ^
    06/10 — Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater ^
    06/11 — Reno, NV @ Silver Legacy Casino Reno ^
    06/13 — San Francisco, CA @ Golden Gate Theatre ^
    06/14 — Ventura, CA @ Ventura Theatre ^
    06/16 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre ^
    06/17 — Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort ^
    06/18 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre ^
    06/20 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion ^
    06/21 — Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse Omaha ^
    06/23 — Hammond, IN @ The Venue at Horseshoe Casino ^
    06/24 — Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest
    06/25 — Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center ^
    06/28 — Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre ^
    07/01 — Lenox, MA @ Tanglewood ^
    07/02 — Hampton Beach, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom ^
    07/05 — Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater ^
    07/06 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway ^
    07/08 — Syracuse, NY @ Landmark Theatre ^
    07/09 — Baltimore, MD @ The Lyric ^
    07/12 — New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre ^
    07/14 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia ^
    09/02 — Granada, ES @ Teatro del Generalife
    09/04 — Madrid, ES @ Teatro Lope de Vega
    09/05 — Barcelona, ES @ Palau de la Música Catalana
    09/09 — Helsinki, FI @ Helsinki House of Culture
    09/11 — Stockholm, SE @ Filadelfia
    09/13 — Copenhagen, DK @ Koncerthuset
    09/15 — Randers, DK @ Vaerket
    09/17 — Oslo, NO @ Oslo Opera House
    09/26 — Amsterdam, NL @ Concertgebouw
    09/27 — Brussels, BE @ Bozar

    ^ = w/ Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets

Consequence
