Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

New Band Empire State Bastard (Dave Lombardo, Biffy Clyro) Tease First Single

The extreme grindcore group has inked a deal with Roadrunner Records

Advertisement
empire state bastard band
Dave Lombardo (photo by Ekaterina Gorbacheva) and Simon Neil of Biffy Clyro (photo by Nathan Dainty)
March 16, 2023 | 1:53pm ET

    The newly formed outfit Empire State Bastard, featuring legendary metal drummer Dave Lombardo and members of the Scottish band Biffy Clyro, has signed to Roadrunner Records. Their debut single “Harvest” is set to drop on March 24th, and the group has shared teaser of the new track.

    Empire State Bastard were founded by Biffy Clyro members Simon Neil and Mike Vennart and is self-described as a “grindcore extreme metal band.” Lombardo and bassist Naomi Macleod (Bitch Falcon) make up the rhythm section.

    The snippet of “Harvest” is enough get the gist of what Empire State Bastard are about — namely, excessively harsh hardcore. Grinding riffs repeat in a circular spiral along with the blast-beat drumming, as Neil’s raspy unintelligible howls cut through the mix. On first impression, it sounds like music that requires serious chops — hence Lombardo’s involvement.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The idea for Empire State Bastard was conceived over a decade ago by Neil and Vennart, who would spend downtime on tour sitting on their bus sharing “the heaviest, most avant-garde and confrontational music they could find.” That one-time conceptual band has now become a reality, with Vennart writing the songs and recording guitars and Neil handling vocals and lyrics.

    Dave Lombardo debut solo album
     Editor's Pick
    Dave Lombardo Announces Debut Solo Album, Shares “Journey of the Host”: Stream

    Empire State Bastard are set to play a run of sold-out UK shows later this month, with numerous confirmed festival appearances to follow: Download Festival (June 9th), HellFest (June 18th), 2000trees (July 7th), and ArcTanGent (August 17th).

    Below you can stream the teaser for “Harvest,” which drops in full on March 24th.

Latest Stories

dieth to hell and back stream

Dieth (David Ellefson) Announce Debut Album To Hell and Back, Share Video for Title Track: Stream

March 16, 2023

def leppard drastic symphonies 2023

Def Leppard Announce Album with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Share Re-Imagined "Animal": Stream

March 16, 2023

grand funk railroad 2023 tour dates

Grand Funk Railroad Announce We're an American Band 50th Anniversary US Tour

March 16, 2023

Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen attacked

Def Leppard Drummer Rick Allen Violently Attacked Outside Hotel in Florida

March 16, 2023

Sparta 2023 tour

Sparta Announce 2023 US Tour Celebrating 20th Anniversary of Wiretap Scars

March 15, 2023

Legacy of the Beast Motorhead collab

Iron Maiden's Legacy of the Beast Mobile Game Adds Motörhead Collaboration

March 15, 2023

dio benefit concert 2023

2023 "Rock for Ronnie" Concert to Benefit Ronnie James Dio Cancer Fund

March 15, 2023

Louder Than Life 2023 lineup

2023 Louder Than Life Festival Lineup: Foo Fighters, Green Day, Tool, Pantera, and More

March 15, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

New Band Empire State Bastard (Dave Lombardo, Biffy Clyro) Tease First Single

Menu Shop Search Newsletter