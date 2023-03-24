Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Empire State Bastard (Dave Lombardo, Biffy Clyro) Unleash Fiery Debut Single “Harvest”: Stream

The extreme track is part grindcore, part Pixies, and 100% killer

Advertisement
Empire State Bastard debut single
Simon Neil and Mike Vennart (photo by Connor Cockbain) and Dave Lombardo (photo by Ekaterina Gorbacheva)
March 24, 2023 | 10:12am ET

    After teasing a snippet of their debut single “Harvest” last week, Empire State Bastard have now unleashed the full track. The outfit features singer Simon Neil and touring guitarist Mike Vennart of the Scottish band Biffy Clyro, along with legendary thrash-metal drummer Dave Lombardo (Slayer, Mr. Bungle, Testament).

    “Harvest” is a wonderfully chaotic track that ranges from extreme grindcore screams to Pixies-inspired spoken-word verses. It’s a helluva debut single, hopefully giving us a taste of what’s to come on a potential full-length album, with the band having inked a deal with Roadrunner Records.

    With Biffy Clyro one of the most popular rock bands in the UK, Empire State Bastard have already sold out a run of upcoming shows in Glasgow (March 26th), Manchester (March 27th), and London (March 28th). They’re also set to play France’s massive Hellfest in June. Their touring lineup is rounded out by bassist Naomi Macleod (Bitch Falcon).

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Empire State Bastard have been a decade in the making, with Neil and Vennart conceiving and working on the project during downtime on Biffy Clyro’s tours. The pair have cited Melvins, Slayer, and Mike Patton as influences on the band.

    Dave Lombardo debut solo album
     Editor's Pick
    Dave Lombardo Announces Debut Solo Album, Shares “Journey of the Host”: Stream

    Check out Empire State Bastard’s “Harvest” below, followed by the single artwork created by BBC 1 Radio host Daniel P. Carter.

    “Harvest” Single Artwork:

    Empire State Bastard Harvest artwork

Latest Stories

linkin park lost

Linkin Park Unveil Second Previously Unreleased Meteora-Era Song "Fighting Myself": Stream

March 24, 2023

gozu tom cruise control

Gozu Announce New Album, Return with Single "Tom Cruise Control": Stream

March 22, 2023

off keep your mouth shut

OFF! Unveil Video for New Song "Keep Your Mouth Shut": Exclusive Premiere

March 22, 2023

Mammoth WVH new album 2023

Wolfgang Van Halen Announces New Mammoth WVH Album, Shares "Another Celebration at the End of the World": Stream

March 22, 2023

Nita Strauss and Alice Cooper new song

Nita Strauss Unleashes New Single "Winner Takes All" Featuring Alice Cooper: Stream

March 22, 2023

T-Pain covers Black Sabbath

T-Pain Covers Black Sabbath's 'War Pigs,' and It's Actually Pretty Good: Stream

March 17, 2023

dieth to hell and back stream

Dieth (David Ellefson) Announce Debut Album To Hell and Back, Share Video for Title Track: Stream

March 16, 2023

def leppard drastic symphonies 2023

Def Leppard Announce Album with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Share Re-Imagined "Animal": Stream

March 16, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Empire State Bastard (Dave Lombardo, Biffy Clyro) Unleash Fiery Debut Single "Harvest": Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter