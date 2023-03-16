Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Eric André Calls Chet Hanks “Emotionally Disturbed” and a “Fucking Liar”

"I dare him to take a fucking DNA test and prove that Tom Hanks is his fucking father"

Advertisement
eric andre chet hanks emotionally disturbed fucking liar comedy actor news quotes
Eric Andre (photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images) and Chet Hanks (photo via Instagram)
Follow
March 16, 2023 | 3:11pm ET

    You’ve got to be pretty weird if you’ve made even Eric André’s coworkers scratch their heads. In a recent Rolling Stone interview — ahead of the upcoming sixth season of his namesake parody talk show — the comedian revealed the guest who threw his entire crew for a loop: The “emotionally disturbed” Chet Hanks, who isn’t taking the criticism lightly.

    “He is…emotionally disturbed,” André recalled of his time on set with Hanks. “He stole a motorcycle and rode it around. He almost knocked a bunch of grips and gaffers off their ladders. It was very dangerous. He tried to prank us back, but we edited out all his bullshit! He’s not well. How did Colin Hanks come out so good and Chet Hanks come out so bad?”

    Hanks has been raising eyebrows and accusations of cultural appropriation ever since he spoke in a Jamaican accent while accompanying his father, Tom Hanks, at the 2020 Golden Globes. (Not to mention that time he said using the N-word was OK.) The following year, Hanks released his questionable hip-hop single “White Boy Summer,” which landed him a deal with Soulja Boy’s record label. A reason for all the bizarro, culture vulture behavior? He “didn’t have a strong male role model” growing up.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “I was just playing along with your schtick, dude,” Hanks responded to André in an Instagram story, explaining that he was trying to match the “weird, outlandish” nature of The Eric André Show. “Turns out, you’re just a pussy… But it is what it is. Some people are just straight bitches. Apparently Eric André is one.”

    André retaliated on his own story, albeit with an air of irony: “Everything Chet Hanks just said about me is a fucking, bold-faced lie. He’s a fucking liar. And I dare him to take a fucking DNA test and prove that Tom Hanks is his fucking father!”

    We’ll likely see more of Hanks’ antics when Season 6 of The Eric Andre Show premieres on Adult Swim Sunday, June 4th at midnight ET/PT. According to a press release, it’ll be “the most high-octane, stone cold, no holds barred, mind-blowing, emotionally mature late-night show in the history of mankind.”

    Advertisement

More on this topic

Latest Stories

sam raimi hated evil dead title

Sam Raimi Initially Hated the Title for Evil Dead: "It Was So Stupid"

March 16, 2023

taylor swift new songs eras tour pop music news taylors version

Taylor Swift to Release Four New Songs Tonight in Honor of "The Eras Tour"

March 16, 2023

Patti Smith Beatles cover She’s Leaving Home Paul McCartney tribute Graham Nash Nancy Wilson

Patti Smith Covers The Beatles' "She's Leaving Home" at Paul McCartney Tribute: Watch

March 16, 2023

empire state bastard band

New Band Empire State Bastard (Dave Lombardo, Biffy Clyro) Tease First Single

March 16, 2023

dieth to hell and back stream

Dieth (David Ellefson) Announce Debut Album To Hell and Back, Share Video for Title Track: Stream

March 16, 2023

Bono and The Edge cover ABBA's "SOS" watch

Bono and The Edge Cover ABBA's "SOS" with Orchestra: Watch

March 16, 2023

Belinda Carlisle Big Big Love new song Kismet artwork tracklist 2023 tour dates

Belinda Carlisle Shares "Big Big Love," Her First New Pop Song in Over 25 Years: Stream

March 16, 2023

Sigur Ros 2023

Sigur Rós Announce Summer 2023 Tour with 41-Piece Orchestra

March 16, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Eric André Calls Chet Hanks "Emotionally Disturbed" and a "Fucking Liar"

Menu Shop Search Newsletter