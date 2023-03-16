Eric André Calls Chet Hanks “Emotionally Disturbed” and a “Fucking Liar”

You’ve got to be pretty weird if you’ve made even Eric André’s coworkers scratch their heads. In a recent Rolling Stone interview — ahead of the upcoming sixth season of his namesake parody talk show — the comedian revealed the guest who threw his entire crew for a loop: The “emotionally disturbed” Chet Hanks, who isn’t taking the criticism lightly.

“He is…emotionally disturbed,” André recalled of his time on set with Hanks. “He stole a motorcycle and rode it around. He almost knocked a bunch of grips and gaffers off their ladders. It was very dangerous. He tried to prank us back, but we edited out all his bullshit! He’s not well. How did Colin Hanks come out so good and Chet Hanks come out so bad?”

Hanks has been raising eyebrows and accusations of cultural appropriation ever since he spoke in a Jamaican accent while accompanying his father, Tom Hanks, at the 2020 Golden Globes. (Not to mention that time he said using the N-word was OK.) The following year, Hanks released his questionable hip-hop single “White Boy Summer,” which landed him a deal with Soulja Boy’s record label. A reason for all the bizarro, culture vulture behavior? He “didn’t have a strong male role model” growing up.

“I was just playing along with your schtick, dude,” Hanks responded to André in an Instagram story, explaining that he was trying to match the “weird, outlandish” nature of The Eric André Show. “Turns out, you’re just a pussy… But it is what it is. Some people are just straight bitches. Apparently Eric André is one.”

André retaliated on his own story, albeit with an air of irony: “Everything Chet Hanks just said about me is a fucking, bold-faced lie. He’s a fucking liar. And I dare him to take a fucking DNA test and prove that Tom Hanks is his fucking father!”

We’ll likely see more of Hanks’ antics when Season 6 of The Eric Andre Show premieres on Adult Swim Sunday, June 4th at midnight ET/PT. According to a press release, it’ll be “the most high-octane, stone cold, no holds barred, mind-blowing, emotionally mature late-night show in the history of mankind.”