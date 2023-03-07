Eric Andre Announces Season 6 of The Eric Andre Show

Eric Andre has announced the return of The Eric Andre Show. Season six of the Adult Swim comedy will premiere Sunday, June 4th at midnight ET/PT.

Among this season’s guests are Natasha Lyonne, Jon Hamm, Blac Chyna, Raven-Symoné, Diplo, Daymond John, Jaleel White, Rico Nasty, Waka Flocka Flame, Tinashe, Cypress Hill, Lil Yachty, and “a host of other celebrities so big we legally can’t use them in promotions.”

“Invoking the tantric swag of sex god EROS, season six is guaranteed to be the most high-octane, stone cold, no holds barred, mind-blowing, emotionally mature late-night show in the history of mankind,” promises a press release. “Eric is back behind the desk like never before; ripped, shredded, full of energy, complete with beads of sweat dripping down from his taut nips onto his glistening six pack abs. Watch pampered celebrities regret their choices, rappers get the runaround, and a slate of street pranks so egregious they collectively inspired a record 30 phone calls to 911. Co-hosts include Felipe Esparza, Reese W, Krft Punk, and the mysterious (but soon-to-be iconic) FRIDGE KEEPER.”

Season 5 of The Eric Andre Show, which aired in 2020, included memorable guest appearances from Grimes and John Cena. The latter participated in a viral stunt that inadvertently landed André in the hospital. It came on the heels of André’s first-ever Netflix stand-up special, Legalize Everything.