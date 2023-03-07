Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Eric Andre Announces Season 6 of The Eric Andre Show

Featuring guests Natasha Lyonne, Jon Hamm, Blac Chyna, Cypress Hill, Rico Nasty, and more

Advertisement
The Eric Andre Show
Eric Andre, photo via Adult Swim
March 7, 2023 | 12:00pm ET

    Eric Andre has announced the return of The Eric Andre Show. Season six of the Adult Swim comedy will premiere Sunday, June 4th at midnight ET/PT.

    Among this season’s guests are Natasha Lyonne, Jon Hamm, Blac Chyna, Raven-Symoné, Diplo, Daymond John, Jaleel White, Rico Nasty, Waka Flocka Flame, Tinashe, Cypress Hill, Lil Yachty, and “a host of other celebrities so big we legally can’t use them in promotions.”

    “Invoking the tantric swag of sex god EROS, season six is guaranteed to be the most high-octane, stone cold, no holds barred, mind-blowing, emotionally mature late-night show in the history of mankind,” promises a press release. “Eric is back behind the desk like never before; ripped, shredded, full of energy, complete with beads of sweat dripping down from his taut nips onto his glistening six pack abs. Watch pampered celebrities regret their choices, rappers get the runaround, and a slate of street pranks so egregious they collectively inspired a record 30 phone calls to 911. Co-hosts include Felipe Esparza, Reese W, Krft Punk, and the mysterious (but soon-to-be iconic) FRIDGE KEEPER.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Season 5 of The Eric Andre Show, which aired in 2020, included memorable guest appearances from Grimes and John Cena. The latter participated in a viral stunt that inadvertently landed André in the hospital. It came on the heels of André’s first-ever Netflix stand-up special, Legalize Everything.

More on this topic

Latest Stories

chris rock selective outrage live netflix review

Selective Outrage Review: Chris Rock Settles Old Scores as Netflix Breaks New Ground

March 5, 2023

Will Smith attacks Chris Rock at Oscars

What Did Chris Rock Say About Will Smith in Selective Outrage?

March 5, 2023

adam sandler standup tour

Adam Sandler Expands 2023 North American Standup Tour

March 1, 2023

Tina Fey Amy Poehler 2023 standup tour dates

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler Announce First Joint Live Tour

February 13, 2023

jerry seinfeld ai

Jerry Seinfeld Isn't Worried About AI Comedy Taking His Job: "You Gotta Be Dumb" to Do Proper Standup

February 6, 2023

dave chappelle comedy shows act of defiance n-word transhpobe

Dave Chappelle Claims Going to See His Comedy Shows Is "Huge Act of Defiance"

January 24, 2023

Aubrey Plaza in The Black Lotus

Aubrey Plaza Books a New Role on SNL's White Lotus Spoof: Watch

January 22, 2023

Aubrey Plaza on SNL

SNL Releases Bonkers Aubrey Plaza Promo: Watch

January 18, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Eric Andre Announces Season 6 of The Eric Andre Show

Menu Shop Search Newsletter