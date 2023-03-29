Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Erykah Badu on Right-Wingers Co-Opting “Woke”: “I Think They Mean ‘Black'”

The artist popularized the term with her 2008 song "Master Teacher"

Advertisement
erykah badu stay woke interview msnbc quoteworthy music news interview
Erykah Badu (MSNBC)
Follow
March 29, 2023 | 11:06am ET

    Erykah Badu has a reminder for those who may have forgotten the true meaning of the word “woke.” In a recent interview with MSNBC, the artist discussed her thoughts on right-wing politicians who’ve turned the term into a pejorative, saying: “I think they mean ‘Black.'”

    Although the origin of the phrase “stay woke” is widely credited to William Melvin Kelley’s 1962 essay If You’re Woke You Dig ItBadu played a huge role in bringing it to the mainstream with her 2008 track “Master Teacher.” Her use of the phrase on social media also contributed to its explosion in popularity: “I tweeted it about this group that was detained, Pussy Riot,” she explained to MSNBC’s Ari Melber, referring to the Russian protest art collective. “I said ‘free Pussy Riot’… After that, ‘woke’ took off.”

    Melber then proceeded to show Badu a series of clips in which “stay woke” is used, ranging from Childish Gambino’s 2017 hit “Redbone” and Black Lives Matter rallies to GOP leaders like former President Trump and Florida governor Ron DeSantis: “We will never ever surrender to the woke mob,” DeSantis yells in the video. “Florida is where ‘woke’ goes to die.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Responding to conservatives’ misappropriation of the phrase, Badu said: “I think they mean ‘Black.’ Yeah. That’s just another way to say ‘thug,’ or something else, right?”

    The singer continued: “It is what it is, it doesn’t belong to us anymore. And once something goes out into the world, it takes a life of its own. It has an energy of its own. I can tell you what ‘woke’ means. It means being aware, being in alignment with nature… It’s not only in the political arena. That means with your health, that means in your relationships, that means in your home, that means in your car, that means in your sleep.”

    Watch Badu’s interview with Melber below.

    Badu’s last LP was 2010’s New Amerykah Part Two (Return of the Ankh), but she’s been keeping herself busy in the music world. In the past few years, she’s been featured on albums by the likes of Teyana Taylor and Big Sean, as well as BTS leader RM’s debut solo album from last December, Indigo.

    Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

newjeans fan chant

Fan Chant: First Look at NewJeans' Upcoming Apple Pop-Up

March 29, 2023

tyler the creator sorry not sorry new single music video call me if you get lost deluxe edition hip hop rap music news stream

Tyler, the Creator Confronts His Past on New Single "SORRY NOT SORRY": Stream

March 29, 2023

boygenius the record review phoebe bridgers lucy dacus julien baker album

boygenius Provoke, Endear, and Devastate on Spectacular Debut Album the record: Review

March 29, 2023

Jason Isbell Middle of the Morning 400 Unit new song stream Weathervanes

Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit Unravel on New Song "Middle of the Morning": Stream

March 29, 2023

portrayal of guilt devil music

Portrayal of Guilt Announce New Album Devil Music, Unveil Short Film: Stream

March 29, 2023

Gary Holt and Charlie Benante filling in for legends

Gary Holt and Charlie Benante on Filling in for Legends in Slayer and Pantera

March 29, 2023

Dave Lombardo

Dave Lombardo Unleashes New Song "Separation from the Sacred" Ahead of Solo Album: Stream

March 29, 2023

Bad Optix's Tim Armstrong and Jesse Michaels

Operation Ivy's Jesse Michaels and Tim Armstrong Form New Band

March 29, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Erykah Badu on Right-Wingers Co-Opting "Woke": "I Think They Mean 'Black'"

Menu Shop Search Newsletter