An aspiring 22-year-old singer named Kaya Stewart recently decided to go about kickstarting her music career the old-fashioned way: by auditioning for American Idol. To accompany her on guitar, she brought along her father, a fedora-clad fellow who just so happens to be Eurythmics co-founder Dave Stewart.

In the clip from Kaya’s Idol episode, the celebrity judges are quick to recognize Dave, who’s done production work for the likes of Mick Jagger, Ringo Starr, and Tom Petty, to name a few. “We were inducted into the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame together,” judge Lionel Richie beams. “Just to have you with your daughter I think is so cool.”

Meanwhile, fellow judge Katy Perry seems a little put off by the “nepo baby” stunt, asking Kaya what we’re all thinking: “With all the different opportunities and connections and stuff, how did you even land at American Idol, if this is the right choice?”

“A huge part of me even coming on was getting to sing my own music,” Kaya answers, before proceeding to explain that she’ll be singing a song she and Dave wrote together. “I think that opened a whole new world for me.” Richie is tickled pink by that especially vague response, adding: “It’s really a great feeling that this is now a creative destination for artists.” Yeah, sure!

Perhaps Kaya also took some inspiration from Ava Maybee, daughter of Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, who also auditioned for Idol last year. The Stewarts performed “This Tattoo,” an original rock ballad about some regrettable ink that sounds like it was written by someone who grew up on a lot of Alanis Morissette. It prompts a standing ovation from all three judges, who — spoiler alert — give her a unanimous “Yes, you’re going to Hollywood!”

Could Kaya’s “sweet dreams” of joining the nepo baby club come true? Be the judge for yourself and watch Kaya and Dave Stewart on American Idol below.

Funnily enough, Eurythmics’ No. 1 hit “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” just turned 40 years old a few weeks ago. That song was included in a rare live performance from the duo last November, when they reunited for that aforementioned Rock Hall induction ceremony.