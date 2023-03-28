Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Eurythmics’ Dave Stewart Backs Up His Daughter Kaya’s American Idol Audition: Watch

The pair performed an original song

Advertisement
american idol eurythmics dave stewart kaya pop new wave music audition watch tv
American Idol (ABC)
Follow
March 28, 2023 | 5:58pm ET

    An aspiring 22-year-old singer named Kaya Stewart recently decided to go about kickstarting her music career the old-fashioned way: by auditioning for American Idol. To accompany her on guitar, she brought along her father, a fedora-clad fellow who just so happens to be Eurythmics co-founder Dave Stewart.

    In the clip from Kaya’s Idol episode, the celebrity judges are quick to recognize Dave, who’s done production work for the likes of Mick Jagger, Ringo Starr, and Tom Petty, to name a few. “We were inducted into the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame together,” judge Lionel Richie beams. “Just to have you with your daughter I think is so cool.”

    Meanwhile, fellow judge Katy Perry seems a little put off by the “nepo baby” stunt, asking Kaya what we’re all thinking: “With all the different opportunities and connections and stuff, how did you even land at American Idol, if this is the right choice?”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “A huge part of me even coming on was getting to sing my own music,” Kaya answers, before proceeding to explain that she’ll be singing a song she and Dave wrote together. “I think that opened a whole new world for me.” Richie is tickled pink by that especially vague response, adding: “It’s really a great feeling that this is now a creative destination for artists.” Yeah, sure!

    Perhaps Kaya also took some inspiration from Ava Maybee, daughter of Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, who also auditioned for Idol last year. The Stewarts performed “This Tattoo,” an original rock ballad about some regrettable ink that sounds like it was written by someone who grew up on a lot of Alanis Morissette. It prompts a standing ovation from all three judges, who — spoiler alert — give her a unanimous “Yes, you’re going to Hollywood!”

    Could Kaya’s “sweet dreams” of joining the nepo baby club come true? Be the judge for yourself and watch Kaya and Dave Stewart on American Idol below.

    Advertisement

    Funnily enough, Eurythmics’ No. 1 hit “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” just turned 40 years old a few weeks ago. That song was included in a rare live performance from the duo last November, when they reunited for that aforementioned Rock Hall induction ceremony.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

the beths watching the credits 2023 tour dates tickets tiny desk concert npr indie rock news watch stream

The Beths Share New Single "Watching the Credits," Expand 2023 Tour Dates

March 28, 2023

bob rock gord downie greyboy says origins breakdown

Bob Rock Unveils Origins of Posthumous Gord Downie Collaboration "Greyboy Says": Exclusive

March 28, 2023

Tyler the Creator CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST deluxe The Estate Sale DOGTOOTH new song video

Tyler, the Creator Announces Deluxe Edition of CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST, Shares "DOGTOOTH": Stream

March 27, 2023

Urine record

Australian Band Private Function Releasing Vinyl Record Filled with Urine

March 27, 2023

parannoul after the night

파란노을 (Parannoul) Drops Live Album After the Night: Stream

March 25, 2023

Spirit Adrift new album

Spirit Adrift Announce New Album, Unleash Single "Death Won't Stop Me": Stream

March 24, 2023

muna my heart will go on celine dion pop music news cover listen watch stream triple j like a version

MUNA Turn "My Heart Will Go On" Into Indie-Pop Perfection: Watch

March 24, 2023

Brian Eno Who Are We new song video FOREVER VOICELESS

Brian Eno Shares New Song "Who Are We": Stream

March 24, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Eurythmics' Dave Stewart Backs Up His Daughter Kaya's American Idol Audition: Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter