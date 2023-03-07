Menu
Falling in Reverse Announce 2023 US Tour with Ice Nine Kills, Underoath, and Spiritbox

"The Popular Monstour" also features Slaughter to Prevail, Crown the Empire, and Catch Your Breath

Falling in Reverse Ice Nine Kills 2023 tour
Falling in Reverse (photo by Amy Harris) and Ice Nine Kills (photo by Raymond Ahner)
March 7, 2023 | 1:14pm ET

    Falling in Reverse have announced a headlining Summer 2023 US tour featuring special guests Ice Nine Kills. A rotating cast of support acts will include Underoath, Spiritbox, Slaughter to Prevail, Crown the Empire, and Catch Your Breath.

    The outing, dubbed “The Popular Monstour,” kicks off June 26th in Charleston, West Virginia, and wraps up July 30th in Redding, California. An artist pre-sale begins today (March 7th) at 2 p.m. ET via Ticketmaster using the code POPULAR, while a Live Nation pre-sale starts Wednesday (March 8th) at 10 a.m. local time using the code OPENER. General tickets go on sale Friday, March 10th at 10 a.m. local time.

    Fans can also purchase tickets via StubHub, where your order is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

    Falling in Reverse recently unveiled the video for their latest single, “Watch the World Burn,” which has garnered over 16 million views on YouTube. The tour is named after the band’s 2019 single “Popular Monster,” which topped the active rock radio chart.

    Ice Nine Kills, meanwhile, will also be supporting select shows on Metallica’s 2023-2024 North American tour.

    See the dates for Falling in Reverse’s headlining tour below, and pick up tickets via Ticketmaster or StubHub.

    Falling in Reverse 2023 US Tour Dates with Ice Nine Kills:
    06/26 — Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum *
    06/27 — Richmond, VA @ Virginia Credit Union LIVE! *
    06/29 — Hershey, PA @ Giant Center *
    06/30 — Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview !
    07/02 — Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion !
    07/03 — Baltimore, MD @ Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena !
    07/05 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center #
    07/06 — Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena #
    07/08 — Cedar Rapids, IA @ Alliant Energy PowerHouse ^
    07/09 — Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center ^
    07/11 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^
    07/12 — Council Bluffs, IA @ Westfair Amphitheatre ^
    07/14 — Cadott, WI @ Rock Fest +
    07/15 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Upheaval Festival +
    07/17 — Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena !
    07/18 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Zoo Amphitheatre !
    07/22 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels %
    07/24 — Airway Heights, WA @ Northern Quest Resort & Casino %
    07/26 — Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center %
    07/27 — Idaho Falls, ID @ Mountain America Center %
    07/29 — Sacramento, CA @ Heart Health Park %
    07/30 — Redding, CA @ Redding Civic Lawn %

    * = w/ Slaughter To Prevail & Catch Your Breath
    ! = w/ Slaughter To Prevail & Crown The Empire
    # = w/ Underoath & Crown The Empire
    ^ = w/ Underoath & Catch Your Breath
    % = w/ Spiritbox & Catch Your Breath
    + = Falling In Reverse festival appearance

    Falling in Reverse tour poster 2023

