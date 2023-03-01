The classic ‘80s psychothriller Fatal Attraction is back, and just like its iconic villain, Alex Forrest, it’s coming right into your home. Paramount+ has released the official trailer for its reimagination of the 1987 flick, which will premiere with three episodes on April 30th.

Produced by Paramount Television Studios and Amblin Television, the series stars Joshua Jackson as Manhattan lawyer Dan Gallagher and Lizzy Caplan as Forrest, and follows the two as their affair descends into a thrilling psychosexual exploration of relationships, gender dynamics, and psyche in the modern world.

Alexandra Cunningham (Dirty John, Chance) leads the project as writer and showrunner, and served as executive producer alongside Kevin J. Hynes (Perry Mason), Darryl Frank (The Americans), Justin Falvey (The Americans), and Silver Tree, the latter of whom directed five of the series’ eight episodes.

After premiering in the United States and Canada on April 30th, new episodes will be available for streaming weekly on Sundays. For the UK, Australia, Latin America, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and France, the series will premiere on April 31st, and new episodes will drop on Mondays.

Along with Fatal Attraction, Paramount+ has been working on a whole slew of reboots, including a prequel series for Grease and a return of Fraiser. Read more about their upcoming releases here and watch the Fatal Attraction trailer below.