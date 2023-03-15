Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Feist Can’t Help But “Borrow Trouble” on New Song: Stream

Latest preview from her forthcoming album, Multitudes

Advertisement
Feist Borrow Trouble new song stream
Feist, photo by Mary Rozzi
Follow
March 15, 2023 | 1:59pm ET

    Feist has shared her rousing new single, “Borrow Trouble.” It arrives ahead of her upcoming sixth studio album, Multitudes, and supporting North American tour (grab tickets here).

    On the cathartic “Borrow Trouble,” the Canadian musician opens up about her mounting anxieties over a sparse acoustic guitar instrumental that erupts into swelling strings and pounding drums. “It happens at the break of day, before your wits are gathered, even before you are awake,” she sings. “Put dissent into your ear, even before your eyes are open the plot has thickened ’round your fear.” Toward the end of the track, she lets out a few cleansing screams.

    In a statement, Feist spoke about the making of “Borrow Trouble,” revealing the track “began as a contemplative acoustic morality tale and shape shifted itself into the sound of trouble itself. It’s a mess that holds its own logic. It’s the convincing cacophony that thoughts can be. It saws away at you until your overwhelm pops an air supply in the form of another idea, a solution that starts with accepting there’s no such thing as perfection.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Feist co-directed the kaleidoscopic music video for “Borrow Trouble” with Mary Rozzi, Colby Richardson, and Heather Goodchild. Watch it below.

    Feist’s North American tour will be performed in the round with 360-degree immersive sound. Tickets are available now via Stubhub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program.

    Multitudes marks the follow-up to 2017’s Pleasure and will be out on April 14th. Previously, Feist simultaneously shared three tracks: “Hiding Out in the Open,” “In Lightning,” and “Love Who We Are Meant To.”

    Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Ric Wilson, Chromeo, A-Trak clusterfunk

Ric Wilson, Chromeo, and A-Trak Announce Collaborative EP CLUSTERFUNK, Share Title Track: Stream

March 15, 2023

Yusuf Cat Stevens King of a World

Yusuf / Cat Stevens Announces New Album King of a Land, Shares "Take the World Apart": Stream

March 15, 2023

Lana Del Rey The Grants new song stream

Lana Del Rey Gets Sentimental About Family on New Song "The Grants": Stream

March 14, 2023

Avenged Sevenfold new album 2023

Avenged Sevenfold Announce New Album, Unleash First Single "Nobody": Stream

March 14, 2023

rm soyoon smoke sprite new song video episode1: love album stream

So!YoON! Teams Up with RM of BTS for Effortlessly Cool Single "Smoke Sprite": Stream

March 14, 2023

Tinariwen Amatssou 2023 tour dates Tenere Den single album music video preorder tickets stream watch

Tinariwen Announce New Album Amatssou, Share "Tenere Den": Stream

March 14, 2023

Danny Brown JPEGMAFIA new album Scaring the Hoes Lean Beef Patty song stream

Danny Brown and JPEGMAFIA Detail New Album SCARING THE HOES, Share "Lean Beef Patty": Stream

March 13, 2023

sweet lynch 2023 new album

Michael Sweet (Stryper) and George Lynch (Dokken) Announce New Collab Album, Share "You'll Never Be Alone": Stream

March 13, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Feist Can't Help But "Borrow Trouble" on New Song: Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter