Foo Fighters, Lana Del Rey, Green Day Lead Festival D’été de Québec’s 2023 Lineup

Foo Fighters, Lana Del Rey, Green Day, and Zach Bryan are among the notable acts set to play the 2023 installment of Festival D’été de Québec.

The annual music festival takes place over 11 days between July 6th and 16th in Quebec City, Quebec.

The expansive lineup also promises The Smile, Weezer, Imagine Dragons, Ann Wilson of Heart, Lamb of God, Lil Durk, Cypress Hill, Feist, The War on Drugs, Bad Religion, Christine and the Queens, Jessie Reyez, Alvvays, Sudan Archives, Allison Russell, Koffee, Meet Me @ The Altar, Tank and the Bangas, White Reaper, Andy Shauf, The Budos Band, and more. Check out the day-by-day breakdown via the festival’s lineup poster below.

Related Video

All told, over 200 artists will take the stage across five venues during Festival D’été de Québec 2023. Tickets to the festival are currently on sale.

Advertisement

Editor’s Note: Visit Consequence’s new Live portal for the latest music festival news and tour announcements. Also, subscribe to our newsletter to get live music news delivered straight to your inbox.