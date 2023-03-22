Menu
Foo Fighters, Lana Del Rey, Green Day Lead Festival D’été de Québec’s 2023 Lineup

Zach Bryan, The Smile, Weezer, Feist, and Cypress Hill are also heading to Quebec City this summer

Foo Fighters, Lana Del Rey, Green Day Lead Festival D'été de Québec's 2023 Lineup
The Smile (Bryan Lasky) / Foo Fighters (David Brendan Hall) / Lana Del Rey () / Green Day (Joshua Druding)
March 22, 2023 | 12:32pm ET

    Foo Fighters, Lana Del Rey, Green Day, and Zach Bryan are among the notable acts set to play the 2023 installment of Festival D’été de Québec.

    The annual music festival takes place over 11 days between July 6th and 16th in Quebec City, Quebec.

    The expansive lineup also promises The Smile, Weezer,  Imagine Dragons, Ann Wilson of Heart, Lamb of God, Lil Durk, Cypress Hill, Feist, The War on Drugs, Bad Religion, Christine and the Queens, Jessie Reyez, Alvvays, Sudan Archives, Allison Russell, Koffee, Meet Me @ The Altar, Tank and the Bangas, White Reaper, Andy Shauf, The Budos Band, and more. Check out the day-by-day breakdown via the festival’s lineup poster below.

    All told, over 200 artists will take the stage across five venues during Festival D’été de Québec 2023. Tickets to the festival are currently on sale.

    Editor’s Note: Visit Consequence’s new Live portal for the latest music festival news and tour announcements. Also, subscribe to our newsletter to get live music news delivered straight to your inbox.

    Festival D'été de Québec 2023 lineup poster

Foo Fighters, Lana Del Rey, Green Day Lead Festival D'été de Québec's 2023 Lineup

