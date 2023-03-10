Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Fever Ray Reveals Video for “Even It Out” Featuring Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross: Watch

Plus, listen to Fever Ray's new album, Radical Romantics, in full

Advertisement
fever ray even it out
Fever Ray, photo by Nina Andersson
March 10, 2023 | 9:30am ET

    Fever Ray’s new album Radical Romantics is out today, and along with the record, The Knife singer has shared the music video for single “Even It Out,” featuring Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.

    Reznor and Ross both co-produced and performed on “Even It Out,” an anti-bullying track aimed at the former nemesis of Karin Dreijer’s son. “This is for Zacharias/ Who bullied my kid in high school/ There’s no room for you/ And we know where you live,” the artist trills, over ominous synths and machine-like percussion. Meanwhile, the track’s music video takes a campier approach, as Dreijer dons a thick slab of drag makeup in a nod to John Waters’ Female Trouble. Reznor and Ross also make cameos in the video. Check it out below.

    “Even It Out” is the latest single from Radical Romantics, out via Mute Records. Previously, Fever Ray shared the songs “What They Call Us” and “Carbon Dioxide.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Later this month, the artist will embark on their “There’s No Place I’d Rather Be Tour,” which includes shows in both Europe and North America. Tickets are on sale now via Stubhub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program.

    Radical Romantics Artwork:

    Fever Ray's Radical Romantics Artwork

    Radical Romantics Tracklist:
    01. What They Call Us
    02. Shiver
    03 New Utensils
    04. Kandy
    05. Even It Out
    06. Looking for a Ghost
    07. Carbon Dioxide
    08. North
    09. Tapping Fingers
    10. Bottom of the Ocean

Latest Stories

Matthew Logan Vasquez untouchable origins stream

Delta Spirit's Matthew Logan Vasquez Reveals Origins of New Single "Untouchable": Exclusive

March 10, 2023

Rival Sons by PAMELA LITTKY

Rival Sons Announce 2023 North American Tour, Unleash New Single "Bird in the Hand": Stream

March 10, 2023

Chromeo Words with You new song stream

Chromeo Catch an Irresistible Groove on New Song "Words with You": Stream

March 10, 2023

miley cyrus flowers new song single endless summer vacation album stream listen tracklist

Miley Cyrus Releases New Album Endless Summer Vacation: Stream

March 10, 2023

depeche mode my cosmos is mine new single synth pop single news listen stream

Depeche Mode Go Dystopian On New Single "My Cosmos Is Mine": Stream

March 9, 2023

The Antlers Green to Gold new album Solstice stream new song, photo by Shervin Lainez

The Antlers Return with First New Song Since 2021, "I Was Not There": Stream

March 9, 2023

ghost hounds dirty angel stream

Blues Rockers Ghost Hounds Share New Song "Dirty Angel": Stream

March 9, 2023

yellowjackets season 2

Florence + The Machine's "Just A Girl" Cover Soundtracks Trailer for YellowJackets Season 2: Watch

March 9, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Fever Ray Reveals Video for "Even It Out" Featuring Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross: Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter