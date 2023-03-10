Fever Ray’s new album Radical Romantics is out today, and along with the record, The Knife singer has shared the music video for single “Even It Out,” featuring Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.

Reznor and Ross both co-produced and performed on “Even It Out,” an anti-bullying track aimed at the former nemesis of Karin Dreijer’s son. “This is for Zacharias/ Who bullied my kid in high school/ There’s no room for you/ And we know where you live,” the artist trills, over ominous synths and machine-like percussion. Meanwhile, the track’s music video takes a campier approach, as Dreijer dons a thick slab of drag makeup in a nod to John Waters’ Female Trouble. Reznor and Ross also make cameos in the video. Check it out below.

“Even It Out” is the latest single from Radical Romantics, out via Mute Records. Previously, Fever Ray shared the songs “What They Call Us” and “Carbon Dioxide.”

Later this month, the artist will embark on their “There’s No Place I’d Rather Be Tour,” which includes shows in both Europe and North America. Tickets are on sale now via Stubhub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program.

Radical Romantics Artwork:

Radical Romantics Tracklist:

01. What They Call Us

02. Shiver

03 New Utensils

04. Kandy

05. Even It Out

06. Looking for a Ghost

07. Carbon Dioxide

08. North

09. Tapping Fingers

10. Bottom of the Ocean