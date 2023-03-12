Hulu Reveals First Look at Only Murders In the Building Season 3

Hulu has revealed a teaser trailer for Only Murders In the Building’s upcoming third season, which includes the first look at Meryl Streep’s character. Watch it below.

Streep joins series regulars Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin, along with returning guest star Paul Rudd in the next season of Hulu’s hit crime comedy series.

Gomez first hinted at her hopes of Streep guest starring in a December profile with Vogue, saying: “I would reach for the biggest [guest] of all… probably Meryl or someone really amazing like that.” A month later, she revealed in a TikTok that Streep had in fact joined the show for season 3

Only Murders in the Building follows three unlikely friends Charles Haden-Savage (Martin), Oliver Putnam (Short), and Mabel Mora (Gomez) who live in the same New York apartment building and share a love of true crime podcasts. When a murder goes down at the the trio’s address, they decide to start a podcast of their own. Rudd’s character Ben, who was first introduced in the Season 2 finale, plays a burgeoning stage actor who’s been cast in Charles’ new play. Based on the teaser trailer, it appears Streep’s character will also have some sort of role in the play.

Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building is expected to premiere later this year.