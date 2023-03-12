Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Hulu Reveals First Look at Only Murders In the Building Season 3

Featuring Meryl Streep!

Advertisement
Meryl Streep joins Only Murders in the Building
Meryl Streep in Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
March 12, 2023 | 7:34pm ET

    Hulu has revealed a teaser trailer for Only Murders In the Building’s upcoming third season, which includes the first look at Meryl Streep’s character.  Watch it below.

    Streep joins series regulars Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin, along with returning guest star Paul Rudd in the next season of Hulu’s hit crime comedy series.

    Gomez first hinted at her hopes of Streep guest starring in a December profile with Vogue, saying: “I would reach for the biggest [guest] of all… probably Meryl or someone really amazing like that.” A month later, she revealed in a TikTok that Streep had in fact joined the show for season 3

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Only Murders in the Building follows three unlikely friends Charles Haden-Savage (Martin), Oliver Putnam (Short), and Mabel Mora (Gomez) who live in the same New York apartment building and share a love of true crime podcasts. When a murder goes down at the the trio’s address, they decide to start a podcast of their own. Rudd’s character Ben, who was first introduced in the Season 2 finale, plays a burgeoning stage actor who’s been cast in Charles’ new play. Based on the teaser trailer, it appears Streep’s character will also have some sort of role in the play.

    Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building is expected to premiere later this year.

More on this topic

Latest Stories

rihanna oscars

Rihanna Performs "Lift Me Up" for the First Time at Oscars: Watch

March 12, 2023

naatu naatu oscars

Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava Perform "Naatu Naatu" at Oscars: Watch

March 12, 2023

Lady Gaga performs at the Oscars

Lady Gaga Forsakes the Glam to Perform a Stark "Hold My Hand" at 2023 Oscars: Watch

March 12, 2023

Jimmy Kimmel at the Oscars

The Most Devastating Jokes from Jimmy Kimmel's Oscars Monologue

March 12, 2023

david byrne oscars

David Byrne (and His Hot Dog Fingers) Perform "This Is a Life" with Son Lux and Stephanie Hsu at Oscars: Watch

March 12, 2023

hugh grant 2023 oscars

Who Is Holding Hugh Grant Hostage at the 2023 Oscars?

March 12, 2023

The Little Mermaid

Trailer for The Little Mermaid Debuts at Oscars: Watch

March 12, 2023

oscars-2023-winners-jimmy-kimmel

Oscars 2023 Winners List: Who Wins Big This Year? [Updating Live]

March 12, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Hulu Reveals First Look at Only Murders In the Building Season 3

Menu Shop Search Newsletter