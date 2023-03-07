Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Florence Welch Teases No Doubt Cover for Yellowjackets Season 2: Stream

"So happy I got picked for the team this year,” Welch wrote on Twitter

Advertisement
florence welch no doubt just a girl cover yellowjackets indie pop rock alternative music news
Florence + the Machine (photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for MRC) and No Doubt’s “Just a Girl” video
March 7, 2023 | 12:49pm ET

    Florence Welch has set the mood perfectly for Season 2 of Showtime’s Yellowjackets by sharing a teaser of her thrilling cover of No Doubt’s “Just a Girl.”

    In the video clip, Welch sifts through her wardrobe, ultimately pulling out and donning a Yellowjackets letterman. “So happy I got picked for the team this year,” she wrote as the caption.

    Welch’s take on No Doubt’s feminist anthem steps into the Yellowjackets world as easily as a warm bath. The original song (which would’ve been peaking on the charts right as the show’s fictional plane crash happened in 1996) blends ska, pop, and Gwen Stefani’s empowering lyricism into a blast of well-guided angsty energy. What we’ve heard of Welch’s version, however, is more suspenseful and brooding, washed in reverb. When the chorus drops, the ascending reharmonization ignites like a roaring engine beneath layers of Welch’s belting voice.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Check out the clip of Florence Welch’s No Doubt cover below.

    The choice of No Doubt, specifically, isn’t too big of a surprise coming from Welch, who has spoken before about how they’ve influenced her music. In 2012, she told Entertainment Weekly that many of the tracks on the band’s 1995 breakthrough, Tragic Kingdom, were among the very first songs she “obsessed” over.

    Yellowjackets has been a favorite among audiences since it premiered in 2021. It follows a girls’ soccer team who were unfortunate enough to have their plane crash in the remote wilderness of Canada but lucky enough to survive, the series jumps back and forth between their adult lives and the traumatic trials they survived in the late ‘90s.

    Replying to the teaser on Twitter, the Yellowjackets official page wrote: “Break a leg!” Season 2 of the show is set to premiere on Showtime on March 24th and will be available on demand for subscribers and on linear outlets on March 26th. Revisit the trailer here. As for Welch, she’s also working on a Broadway adaptation of The Great Gatsby that’s set to premiere in 2024.

Latest Stories

Falling in Reverse Ice Nine Kills 2023 tour

Falling in Reverse Announce 2023 US Tour with Ice Nine Kills, Underoath, and Spiritbox

March 7, 2023

blondshell 2023 tour dates cover cranberries disappointment rock music news indie listen stream tickets pre-sale

Blondshell Announces 2023 Tour Dates, Covers The Cranberries' "Disappointment": Stream

March 7, 2023

the used pierce the veil tour 2023

The Used and Pierce the Veil Announce 2023 North American Co-Headlining Tour

March 7, 2023

mckinley dixon beloved paradise jazz artwork new album single hip hop rap music news

McKinley Dixon Announces New Album Beloved! Paradise! Jazz!?, Shares "Run, Run, Run": Stream

March 7, 2023

bella white balance sheet income expenses tour concerts money salary

Balance Sheet: Bella White Breaks Down Income and Expenses from 17 Concerts

March 7, 2023

dead & company barton hall

Dead & Company Announce Barton Hall Benefit Concert

March 7, 2023

devildriver through the depths stream

DevilDriver Announce New Album, Unveil Single "Through the Depths": Stream

March 7, 2023

Protomartyr Formal Growth in the Desert

Protomartyr Announce New Album Formal Growth in the Desert, 2023 Tour Dates

March 7, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Florence Welch Teases No Doubt Cover for Yellowjackets Season 2: Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter