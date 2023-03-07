Florence Welch Teases No Doubt Cover for Yellowjackets Season 2: Stream

Florence Welch has set the mood perfectly for Season 2 of Showtime’s Yellowjackets by sharing a teaser of her thrilling cover of No Doubt’s “Just a Girl.”

In the video clip, Welch sifts through her wardrobe, ultimately pulling out and donning a Yellowjackets letterman. “So happy I got picked for the team this year,” she wrote as the caption.

Welch’s take on No Doubt’s feminist anthem steps into the Yellowjackets world as easily as a warm bath. The original song (which would’ve been peaking on the charts right as the show’s fictional plane crash happened in 1996) blends ska, pop, and Gwen Stefani’s empowering lyricism into a blast of well-guided angsty energy. What we’ve heard of Welch’s version, however, is more suspenseful and brooding, washed in reverb. When the chorus drops, the ascending reharmonization ignites like a roaring engine beneath layers of Welch’s belting voice.

Check out the clip of Florence Welch’s No Doubt cover below.

The choice of No Doubt, specifically, isn’t too big of a surprise coming from Welch, who has spoken before about how they’ve influenced her music. In 2012, she told Entertainment Weekly that many of the tracks on the band’s 1995 breakthrough, Tragic Kingdom, were among the very first songs she “obsessed” over.

Yellowjackets has been a favorite among audiences since it premiered in 2021. It follows a girls’ soccer team who were unfortunate enough to have their plane crash in the remote wilderness of Canada but lucky enough to survive, the series jumps back and forth between their adult lives and the traumatic trials they survived in the late ‘90s.

Replying to the teaser on Twitter, the Yellowjackets official page wrote: “Break a leg!” Season 2 of the show is set to premiere on Showtime on March 24th and will be available on demand for subscribers and on linear outlets on March 26th. Revisit the trailer here. As for Welch, she’s also working on a Broadway adaptation of The Great Gatsby that’s set to premiere in 2024.

So happy I got picked for the team this year 🩸 @yellowjackets96 pic.twitter.com/LyNL3w5QRm — florence welch (@florencemachine) March 6, 2023