Win a Flyaway Trip to Welcome to Rockville, Sonic Temple, Inkcarceration, Louder Than Life or Aftershock

Enter for a chance to win two VIP passes, airfare, and hotel accommodations to your choice of five major 2023 rock festivals

DWP Flyaway Festival Contest
March 30, 2023 | 12:00pm ET

    Festival promoter Danny Wimmer Presents has unveiled impressive lineups for the 2023 editions of its US rock festivals Welcome to Rockville, Sonic Temple, Inkcarceration, Louder Than Life and Aftershock. Now, Consequence is teaming up with DWP to give away a flyaway trip to one of the aforementioned fests of your choice (using the entry form at the bottom of this page).

    Welcome to Rockville takes place May 18th-21st at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, and features such acts as Pantera, Tool, Slipknot, Avenged Sevenfold, Deftones, Queens of the Stone Age, Godsmack, Rob Zombie, Evanescence, Alice Cooper, Incubus, The Mars Volta, and more. Tickets and weekend passes are available here.

    Sonic Temple returns to Columbus, Ohio, after a three-year hiatus, and boasts such bands as Foo Fighters, Tool, Avenged Sevenfold, KISS, Godsmack, Rob Zombie, Queens of the Stone Age, Deftones, Chevelle, Puscifer, and more. Tickets and passes to the May 25th-28th event at Historic Crew Stadium can be purchased here.

    Taking place at the Ohio State Reformatory, where The Shawshank Redemption was filmed, Inkcarceration offers up three days of music and tattoos July 14th-16th in Mansfield, Ohio. The lineup includes Slipknot, Limp Bizkit, Pantera, Lamb of God, Megadeth, Volbeat, Bush, In This Moment, GWAR, and more, with passes available here.

    Last year, Consequence named Louder Than Life its 2022 Festival of the Year. Living up to that title, the four-day fest in Louisville, Kentucky, features a 2023 lineup that includes Foo Fighters, Green Day, Tool, Pantera, Avenged Sevenfold, Queens of the Stone Age, Weezer, Turnstile, Limp Bizkit, Rancid, and more. Grab tickets and weekend passes to the September 21st-24th fest at this location.

    And finally, the 2023 edition of Aftershock is another festival that lives up to its name, boasting a bill led by Guns N’ Roses, Tool, Avenged Sevenfold, Korn, Pantera, Queens of the Stone Age, Limp Bizkit, Turnstile, Rancid, BABYMETAL and more. The Sacramento, California, fest takes place October 5th-8th at Discovery Park, with tickets available here.

    You can’t really go wrong with whichever festival you choose when you enter the contest below. On top of receiving two VIP passes to enjoy performances from dozens of the top rock and metal bands, the winner will be awarded airfare and hotel accommodations. The contest runs through April 15th.

