Fontaines D.C. Cover Nick Drake’s “‘Cello Song” for New Tribute Album: Stream

The project also features Feist, Bombay Bicycle Club, Philip Selway, and more

Fontaines D.C., photo by Filmawi
March 1, 2023 | 5:38pm ET

    Fontaines D.C. have released their reimagination of Nick Drake’s cherished “‘Cello Song.” The cover is the first single off the forthcoming tribute project, The Endless Coloured Ways – The Songs of Nick Drake, out on July 7th via Chrysalis Records.

    Adopting a different approach than Drake’s original (first released on 1969’s Five Leaves Left), Fontaines switch out the bustling acoustics and the titular cello for a driving backbeat, a soundscape of guitars, and a haunting melody that, all combined, use Drake’s same spark to light a whole new flame. Hearing vocalist Grian Chatten croon the final verse, “So forget this cruel world/ Where I belong/ I’ll just sit and wait/ And sing my song,” it makes one reflect on how Drake would feel if he could see the impact he’s made on so many artists since his tragic death in 1974. Watch the music video for Fontaines D.C.’s cover of Nick Drake’s “‘Cello Song” below.

    To Cally Callomon (manager of the Nick Drake Estate) and Jeremy Lascelles (co-founder of Blue Raincoat Music and CEO of Chrysalis Records), honoring Drake’s influence was the idea behind starting this tribute project. Featuring Feist, Bombay Bicycle Club, Radiohead’s Philip Selway, Let’s Eat Grandma, Ben Harper, Skullcrusher, and more, each of the album’s 25 tracks demonstrates the creative diversity of Drake’s following.

    “Cally and I embarked on this venture with one simple brief to each of the artists — that they ignore the original recording of Nick’s, and reinvent the song in their own unique style,” Lascelles explained in a statement. “It was really humbling to hear so many similar responses, with everyone saying how important Nick’s music was to them, and how much they wanted to be part of this project. As the results came in one by one, we were thrilled by the brilliance and invention that each artist had shown. They had done exactly what we hoped for — they had made the song their own.”

    Leading up to the album’s release, Chrysalis will issue a series of limited edition, double-sided 7-inch singles culminating in an unreleased recording of Drake singing Bob Dylan’s “Tomorrow Is a Long Time.” Pre-orders for The Endless Coloured Ways – The Songs of Nick Drake are ongoing.

    The Endless Coloured Ways – The Songs of Nick Drake Artwork:

    Nick Drake The Endless Coloured Ways – The Songs Of Nick Drake Chrysalis Records

    The Endless Coloured Ways – The Songs of Nick Drake Tracklist:
    Season 1
    01. Voice from a Mountain (prelude) — The Wandering Hearts
    02. ‘Cello Song — Fontaines DC
    03. Hazey Jane II — Camille
    04. Saturday Sun — Mike Lindsay (feat. Guy Garvey)
    05. Road — Bombay Bicycle Club and The Staves
    06. From the Morning — Let’s Eat Grandma
    07. Place to Be — David Gray

    Season 2
    08. Three Hours — John Parish and Aldous Harding
    09. Parasite — Stick In The Wheel
    10. Time Has Told Me — Ben Harper
    11. One of These Things First — Emeli Sandé
    12. Northern Sky — Karine Polwart and Kris Drever
    13. Black Eyed Dog — Craig Armstrong (feat. Self Esteem)

    Season 3
    01. Road (reprise) — Bombay Bicycle Club and The Staves
    02. Poor Boy — Nadia Reid
    03. Which Will — Christian Lee Hutson (feat. Elanor Moss)
    04. Harvest Breed — Skullcrusher and Gia Margaret
    05. I Think They’re Leaving Me Behind — Katherine Priddy
    06. Pink Moon — AURORA
    07. Time of No Reply — Joe Henry and Meshell Ndegeocello

    Season 4
    08. River Man — Feist
    09. Free Ride — Liz Phair
    10. Fly — Philip Selway
    11. Day Is Done — John Grant
    12. Voice from a Mountain — The Wandering Hearts

